OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Brian Austin Green
OK LogoNEWS

Brian Austin Green Reveals Megan Fox and Partner Sharna Burgess Have a 'Beautiful Relationship': We 'Co-Parent Really Well Together'

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 20 2023, Published 12:28 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

No drama here!

On Tuesday, September 19, Brian Austin Green and his partner of two years Sharna Burgess discussed what it's like co-parenting with the Beverly Hills 90210's ex Megan Fox.

Article continues below advertisement
megan fox
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green share three sons.

Green — who shares Journey, 7, Bodhi, 9, and Noah, 10, with the Transformers alum — began by saying, "You can't just coast through parenting. Parenting is, you're on your feet thinking, all day long, trying to make the best decisions you can in moments you don't know what decision will work the best. It's all trial and error."

Article continues below advertisement

"I've learned having five kids, [it's] different with every single child because every single one is a different person," Green added. "You have to figure out the methods that work the best for that person and will serve them the best. We have three kids in the house that are all about a year and a half apart and they've all been raised virtually the same way and they couldn't be more different from each other."

brian austin gree
Source: @sharnaburgess/Instagram

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess made their relationship official in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

He then raved about sharing this experience with Fox as well as Burgess, explaining that the trio "co-parent really well together."

"When we need to, we communicate really well, we're open to things. We don't take things personally. It is my goal, and I think it's her goal as well, that the kids are in as healthy an environment as they can be in," he gushed.

brian austin green
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green filed for divorce in November 2020.

MORE ON:
Brian Austin Green
Article continues below advertisement

Burgess — who shares son Zane, 1, with Green — then jumped in to agree with her beau's assessment of the arrangement, recalling when she first introduced herself to Fox.

"I think she really appreciated that starting out with openness," Burgess said. "I always tried to be neutral in the beginning of our relationship, to not have some preconceived idea of who she was before I met her."

"I think we co-parent really well. Again, it is always about the kids and what's best for them. Sometimes, we are able to do things together," she added.

brian austin green
Source: @sharnaburgess/Instagram

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green share one son.

Article continues below advertisement

Green stated that the two women have a "beautiful relationship."

"If they are at the school for an event, they'll sometimes be in their own little spot talking for half an hour, completely on their own laughing and joking and having a great time," he noted.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Burgess later pointed out: "She's an awesome woman and she is a part of raising these beautiful children and simply because she's an ex, there's no need for me to have any resentment towards her. They had their experience and it has nothing to do with me. How it went down, what went down, it's zero of my business. What is my business is being a part of creating a healthy, loving, open and respectful environment for these kids."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.