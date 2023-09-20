Brian Austin Green Reveals Megan Fox and Partner Sharna Burgess Have a 'Beautiful Relationship': We 'Co-Parent Really Well Together'
No drama here!
On Tuesday, September 19, Brian Austin Green and his partner of two years Sharna Burgess discussed what it's like co-parenting with the Beverly Hills 90210's ex Megan Fox.
Green — who shares Journey, 7, Bodhi, 9, and Noah, 10, with the Transformers alum — began by saying, "You can't just coast through parenting. Parenting is, you're on your feet thinking, all day long, trying to make the best decisions you can in moments you don't know what decision will work the best. It's all trial and error."
"I've learned having five kids, [it's] different with every single child because every single one is a different person," Green added. "You have to figure out the methods that work the best for that person and will serve them the best. We have three kids in the house that are all about a year and a half apart and they've all been raised virtually the same way and they couldn't be more different from each other."
He then raved about sharing this experience with Fox as well as Burgess, explaining that the trio "co-parent really well together."
"When we need to, we communicate really well, we're open to things. We don't take things personally. It is my goal, and I think it's her goal as well, that the kids are in as healthy an environment as they can be in," he gushed.
- Tori Spelling Is 'Doing Great' as Dean McDermott Divorce Rumors Swirl, Brian Austin Green Reveals
- Brian Austin Green Fires Back at Claim He's a 'Bad Father' After Defending Megan Fox Over Dressing Sons in 'Girls Clothes'
- Elon Musk Weighs in On Megan Fox Drama After She's Accused of Forcing Her Sons to Dress in 'Girls Clothes'
Burgess — who shares son Zane, 1, with Green — then jumped in to agree with her beau's assessment of the arrangement, recalling when she first introduced herself to Fox.
"I think she really appreciated that starting out with openness," Burgess said. "I always tried to be neutral in the beginning of our relationship, to not have some preconceived idea of who she was before I met her."
"I think we co-parent really well. Again, it is always about the kids and what's best for them. Sometimes, we are able to do things together," she added.
Green stated that the two women have a "beautiful relationship."
"If they are at the school for an event, they'll sometimes be in their own little spot talking for half an hour, completely on their own laughing and joking and having a great time," he noted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Burgess later pointed out: "She's an awesome woman and she is a part of raising these beautiful children and simply because she's an ex, there's no need for me to have any resentment towards her. They had their experience and it has nothing to do with me. How it went down, what went down, it's zero of my business. What is my business is being a part of creating a healthy, loving, open and respectful environment for these kids."