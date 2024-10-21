Taylor Swift Thanks Dave Portnoy for 'Always Having Her Back' in Sweet Handwritten Letter Delivered Before Eras Tour Show
Taylor Swift made a heartfelt gesture to Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy with a handwritten letter that arrived just before one of her Eras Tour shows in Miami.
The message was delivered in a white envelope adorned with her signature star illustration and sealed with a wax stamp of the number 13, a nod to her famous lucky number.
“Dave!” read the front of the envelope, with a personal note from the pop star tucked inside.
“Dave, I’m so happy to have you at the show tonight!” Swift wrote in the letter.
“I wanted to say thank you for always being so supportive, so loyal, and for having my back when a lot of people didn’t. I hope you have a blast tonight!! Love, Taylor,” she concluded, adding a heart to her message.
In response, Portnoy shared his concert experience in a video he posted on X, stating that he had “the time of [his] life” and praised Swift as an “unbelievable” performer.
Although Portnoy didn’t meet the "Love Story" crooner in person, he cherished the letter, noting that it “means more” to him than a face-to-face encounter.
“I can’t believe I met Austin [Swift] and her mother, [Andrea Swift],” he quipped of the singer's brother and mom. “I didn’t meet Taylor. That’s fine. I don’t think she ever really meets people when she’s performing.”
Portnoy, often labeled by some as a "fake Swiftie," initially thought he had been passed over for a personal invite to her show, which is why receiving Taylor’s note held extra significance for him.
On October 19, Dave shared a video of himself getting ready for the concert, donning an Eras Tour-themed shirt beneath a denim jacket, which featured all of Taylor’s albums printed on the back.
He explained that he first wore the jacket during Taylor's Texas tour stop, and since then, it has become a part of a game he created — passing it from one Swiftie to another at each concert.
"I'm going to Taylor Swift's Miami Night 2 on Saturday. I'm so excited!" he exclaimed.
The businessman also addressed how Taylor received backlash for endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election.
“Not everyone agrees on every issue, politics, whatever it may be, world views — Swifties is about love and support and Taylor,” he mentioned.
This isn't the first time Dave publicly stood up for Taylor and her right to share her views, as her handwritten letter appears to be a direct response to a post he made about the star more than a month ago.
"As the king of the Swifties people are asking me what I think of her Kamala endorsement. I don’t care at all. People can vote for whoever they want in this country," he previously tweeted on September 11. “I’m voting the other way but to each their own."
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty showed her support for Donald Trump's opponent in the upcoming presidential election in a viral Instagram post.
Alongside a photo with her cat, Taylor encouraged fans to educate themselves ahead of voting day.
"The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," Taylor wrote.