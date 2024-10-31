Zach Bryan's Ex-Girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry Puts Podcasts on Pause After Messy Breakup From Country Singer: 'Having a Very Hard Time'
Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia has taken a hiatus from work following her heartbreaking split from Zach Bryan.
The country singer's ex-girlfriend, who co-hosts Barstool Sports' "BFFs" podcast with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, announced on Wednesday, October 30, that the trio was skipping another week of recording their show, as LaPaglia admitted she is struggling with her mental health during this time.
"Hey guys! We tried to record this week but I am having a very hard time figuring out how I want to handle this publicly due to all the backlash," LaPaglia explained, seemingly in response to criticism she's faced about her comments regarding the Menendez brothers, a rumored rift in her friendship with her "Plan Bri Uncut" podcast co-host, Grace O'Malley, and more.
"I am going to put my mental health first this week," the 25-year-old declared. "Josh and Dave want to make sure I do what’s best for me."
LaPaglia's message concluded: "I need to prioritize the right things this week. I hope you can all understand."
The internet personality also took to her own Instagram profile on Wednesday to address recent drama about her not posting for O'Malley, her best friend for the past decade, on her birthday earlier in the week.
"I haven’t had TikTok in months. But apparently all anyone does on there is talk about my life. So here ya go, I’m not interested in sharing my personal relationships online anymore because the internet wants so badly to ruin them all," LaPaglia expressed via her Instagram Story.
She continued: "Grace has been like a sister since I was 15 years old. I wished her a happy birthday privately. I’m sorry but I’m having a week from h--- and I’m tired of having to feel the need to explain myself to people who don’t know me. Love ya guys and that’s al there is to it ❤️."
In a follow-up post, LaPaglia added: "Not allowing the internet to take over my personal relationships anymore. Need to set some boundaries and keep some things for myself ❤️."
LaPaglia and Bryan first started dating in July 2023, shortly after they had both parted ways with their previous partners.
Bryan confirmed on October 22 that he and LaPaglia had called it quits, writing, "Addressing something: Brianna and me have broken up with each other and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart."
"She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I’ll always thank her," he admitted. "I’ve had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go out different ways. I am not perfect and never will be."
In response, LaPaglia said she was "blindsided" by Bryan's post, as she had "no idea" the "Revival" singer, 28, was going to make their split public just one day after ending their relationship.
"I wanted to heal privately and I didn’t even know that he was going to post that," she explained in a YouTube video shared to her "Plan Bri Uncut" podcast channel. "We broke up yesterday, so I wasn’t ready to do anything publicly."