Zach Bryan's Ex-Girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry Puts Podcasts on Pause After Messy Breakup From Country Singer: 'Having a Very Hard Time'

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia has taken a hiatus from work following her heartbreaking split from Zach Bryan.

The country singer's ex-girlfriend, who co-hosts Barstool Sports' "BFFs" podcast with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, announced on Wednesday, October 30, that the trio was skipping another week of recording their show, as LaPaglia admitted she is struggling with her mental health during this time.