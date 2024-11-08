or
Zach Bryan 'Freaked the F--- Out' When Ex Brianna Chickenfry Sang Morgan Wallen's Song in His Home: Watch

Composite photo of Zach Bryan and Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia.
Source: MEGA/@briannalapaglia/Instagram

Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia spilled about her former relationship with Zach Bryan on the 'BFFs' podcast.

Nov. 8 2024, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia has opened up about the abuse she experienced while dating country singer Zach Bryan.

On the Thursday, November 7, episode of the “BFFs” podcast, the influencer revealed the “Something in the Orange” singer, 28, went crazy when she listened to fellow country music star Morgan Wallen’s song in his home.

Source: BFFs: Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards & Bri Chickenfry/YouTube
“One morning I, like, woke up — or I was, like, scrolling TikTok — and ‘Last night we let the liquor talk’ was stuck in my head,” she recalled, referencing Wallen’s 2023 hit single “Last Night.”

“I walk up the stairs in the New York apartment, and I’m singing — like, I’m about to make breakfast or something — ‘Last night we let the liquor talk.’ He freaked the f--- out. Like, freaked the f--- out. He could not believe [it],” she shared.

LaPaglia alleged the Oklahoma native then yelled at her, “You’re singing another man’s song under my roof, in this house that I own.”

The “Plan Bri Uncut” host noted that the incident caused a fight that lasted “a week” and claimed Wallen wasn’t the only singer she was banned from listening to.

Source: @briannalapaglia/Instagram

Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia revealed Zach Bryan was mad she was 'singing another man’s song under my roof.'

LaPaglia said she was “not really allowed to listen to Noah Kahan” because Bryan thought she liked him “too much.”

In addition to barring LaPaglia from enjoying certain artists, she detailed many instances of the emotional turmoil he caused during their year-long romance.

“I’m still scared right now because I’m scared of him,” she admitted to her co-hosts, Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards.

During the hour-long bombshell podcast episode, the 25-year-old also revealed she declined a $12 million settlement from Bryan to sign a non-disclosure agreement post-breakup.

Source: MEGA

Zach Bryan got angry with Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia for singing Morgan Wallen's hit 'Last Night.'

The country singer allegedly wanted to silence her from discussing any "experiences" involving him.

"After everything was done, I was approached by [Bryan’s] team and I was offered a lot of money, a big lump sum of money and a few options," she said of their messy split, which Bryan announced on Instagram without warning LaPaglia.

She explained she would have received the shocking amount of "money over the course of three years," though Bryan’s team "would’ve been monitoring everything that I do."

"I thought about it for a second and I think they tend to forget, I started to forget, that I was someone, I was established, I was successful, before [Bryan]," she noted. "I’m going to be someone, I’m going to be established [and] I’m going to be successful after him [too]."

Source: MEGA

Zach Bryan and Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia dated from July 2023-October 2024.

"Maybe I’m not going to be selling out stadiums and f------ making hundreds of millions of dollars," she continued. "I'm alright where I’m at and I don’t want blood money. I don’t think you can pay people off that you hurt [and expect] for them to protect you … offering millions of dollars to this apparent beautiful relationship [and] keep it a secret, speaks volumes."

"I did not accept any money. I will not accept any money. I think it’s beneath me. I think that it’s f----- up," she shared.

