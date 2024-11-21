or
Zach Bryan Ditches 2024 CMAs for Beach Walk With His Dog Amid Brianna Chickenfry Breakup Scandal

Composite photo of Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry.
Source: MEGA/@briannalapaglia/Instagram

Brianna Chickenfry accused Zach Bryan of emotionally abusing her throughout their relationship.

By:

Nov. 21 2024, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Zach Bryan decided to stay out of the spotlight amid his messy breakup from Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia.

On Wednesday, November 20, the country singer, 28, skipped the 2024 CMAs as headlines about his alleged emotional abuse pile up.

Source: @zachlanebryan/Instagram

Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgrave’s 'I Remember Everything' duet was nominated for Musical Event of the Year, though it did not win.

Instead of attending the awards show, the “Revival” vocalist took to Instagram to give a glimpse into his chill day by the beach.

One image featured Bryan’s chocolate Labrador named Jack Daniels along the shore, while another gave a view of the water.

Additionally, Bryan shared a clip of himself playing guitar with the caption “rainy morning.”

Despite Bryan and Kacey Musgrave’s “I Remember Everything” duet being nominated for Musical Event of the Year, he still chose to ditch the awards show.

Source: @zachlanebryan/Instagram

Zach Bryan uploaded a series of photos from a walk on the beach while being absent from the 2024 CMAs.

While Bryan was chilling with his furry friend, on the Wednesday, November 20, episode of the “BFFs” podcast, LaPaglia revealed she recently spoke with Bryan’s ex-wife after their shocking split.

“I FaceTimed with Rose [Madden] for a couple hours actually,” she revealed.

“I f------ love her,” she added. “I have never felt more seen and validated in my life, same with her. Oh my gosh, she’s a great person.”

Source: @zachlanebryan/Instagram

Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia claimed Zach Bryan offered her $12 million to stay silent about their romance.

LaPaglia’s boss Dave Portnoy noted he “would have loved to be a fly on the wall for” the call between the two women. Co-host Josh Richards then joked he wished there was “a screen share.”

However, the 25-year-old stated, “That’s between me and Rose.”

The 47-year-old Barstool Sports founder replied, “Quite literally every single person from his past has basically in their own way confirmed everything, which says [a lot].”

Madden and Bryan were married from 2020 to 2021.

Source: @briannalapaglia/Instagram

Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia revealed she spoke with Zach Bryan's ex-wife after their breakup.

LaPaglia previously spilled about her allegedly abusive relationship with Bryan on the podcast and even dished that his team offered her $12 million to stay quiet regarding the details of her romance with the Grammy-nominated star.

"After everything was done, I was approached by [Bryan’s] team and I was offered a lot of money, a big lump sum of money and a few options," she explained.

She admitted, "I thought about it for a second and I think they tend to forget, I started to forget, that I was someone, I was established, I was successful, before [Bryan]. I’m going to be someone, I’m going to be established [and] I’m going to be successful after him [too]."

The brunette beauty, who dated Bryan for about a year, added, "Maybe I’m not going to be selling out stadiums and f------ making hundreds of millions of dollars. I'm alright where I’m at and I don’t want blood money. I don’t think you can pay people off that you hurt [and expect] for them to protect you … offering millions of dollars to this apparent beautiful relationship [and] keep it a secret, speaks volumes."

She concluded: "I did not accept any money. I will not accept any money. I think it’s beneath me. I think that it’s f----- up."

