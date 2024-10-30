Sharon Osbourne and Her Son Jack Are 'Against' the Menendez Brothers Being Released From Prison: 'Murder's Murder'

When asked by a news outlet if they were "for or against" Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's recommendation for the brothers to be resentenced and eligible for immediate parole, Sharon, 72, told the cameras: "I’m against it … because they killed their parents."

The journalist questioning the mother-son duo proceeded to bring up how Erik, 53, and Lyle, 56, were allegedly sexually abused by their father since they were 6 years old — with their mom supposedly aware of the incestual and nonconsensual acts going down — but that didn't change Sharon and Jack's minds.