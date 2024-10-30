Sharon Osbourne and Her Son Jack Are 'Against' the Menendez Brothers Being Released From Prison: 'Murder's Murder'
The Osbournes are not fans of the Menendez brothers.
On Tuesday, October 29, Sharon Osbourne and her son, Jack, were walking around Los Angeles when they were asked by reporters what their stance was regarding recent news of Erik and Lyle Menendez potentially being released from prison after being convicted in 1996 for the 1989 double murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty.
When asked by a news outlet if they were "for or against" Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's recommendation for the brothers to be resentenced and eligible for immediate parole, Sharon, 72, told the cameras: "I’m against it … because they killed their parents."
The journalist questioning the mother-son duo proceeded to bring up how Erik, 53, and Lyle, 56, were allegedly sexually abused by their father since they were 6 years old — with their mom supposedly aware of the incestual and nonconsensual acts going down — but that didn't change Sharon and Jack's minds.
"If it did happen, it sucks and it’s terrible but shotgunning your parents in the face numerous times…" Jack, 38, argued before his mom chimed back in.
"I put it this way," she explained. "If they could have had the wherewithal up here [points to head] to plan to murder their parents, why didn’t they have the wherewithal to leave?"
Making one final argument, Jack declared: "Murder’s murder. It’s terrible."
Sharon and Jack's opinion on the Menendez brothers potentially being resentenced to 50 years to life in prison differs from that of other celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Rosie O'Donnell and more. Erik and Lyle's current sentence is life in prison without the possibility of parole. If granted the new sentence, the siblings would be eligible for immediate parole since they were younger than age 26 at the time of the crimes.
Kim even went to visit Erik and Lyle at their prison, Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, Calif., and later published a personal essay advocating for the Menendez brothers' freedom.
Declaring Erik and Lyle — who were 18 and 21, respectively, at the time of the murders — "are not monsters," the reality star and aspiring lawyer claimed the pair's case "became entertainment for the nation, their suffering and stories of abuse ridiculed in skits on Saturday Night Live."
The makeup mogul insisted the Menendez brothers were forced to kill their mom and dad after "years of abuse and a real fear for their lives."
Erik and Lyle argued during their two gruesome trials that their dad was planning to murder them after the siblings threatened to expose his alleged sexual abuse to the public.
"The media turned the brothers into monsters and sensationalized eye candy — two arrogant, rich kids from Beverly Hills who killed their parents out of greed. There was no room for empathy, let alone sympathy," Kim's dissertation continued.
"We owe it to those little boys who lost their childhoods, who never had a chance to be heard, helped, or saved," the SKIMS founder added elsewhere in her essay.
