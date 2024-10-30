or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > sharon osbourne
OK LogoTRUE CRIME

Sharon Osbourne and Her Son Jack Are 'Against' the Menendez Brothers Being Released From Prison: 'Murder's Murder'

Photo of Erik and Lyle Menendez; picture of Sharon and Jack Osbourne.
Source: MEGA

Sharon and Jack Osbourne want the Menendez brothers to remain behind bars.

By:

Oct. 30 2024, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The Osbournes are not fans of the Menendez brothers.

On Tuesday, October 29, Sharon Osbourne and her son, Jack, were walking around Los Angeles when they were asked by reporters what their stance was regarding recent news of Erik and Lyle Menendez potentially being released from prison after being convicted in 1996 for the 1989 double murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty.

Article continues below advertisement
sharon osbourne jack against menendez brothers released prison murder
Source: MEGA

When asked why he doesn't want the Menendez brothers to be released, Jack Osbourne said: 'Murder's murder.'

Article continues below advertisement

When asked by a news outlet if they were "for or against" Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's recommendation for the brothers to be resentenced and eligible for immediate parole, Sharon, 72, told the cameras: "I’m against it … because they killed their parents."

The journalist questioning the mother-son duo proceeded to bring up how Erik, 53, and Lyle, 56, were allegedly sexually abused by their father since they were 6 years old — with their mom supposedly aware of the incestual and nonconsensual acts going down — but that didn't change Sharon and Jack's minds.

Article continues below advertisement
sharon osbourne jack against menendez brothers released prison murder
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne said the Menendez brothers should have left instead of killing their parents.

Article continues below advertisement

"If it did happen, it sucks and it’s terrible but shotgunning your parents in the face numerous times…" Jack, 38, argued before his mom chimed back in.

"I put it this way," she explained. "If they could have had the wherewithal up here [points to head] to plan to murder their parents, why didn’t they have the wherewithal to leave?"

Article continues below advertisement

Making one final argument, Jack declared: "Murder’s murder. It’s terrible."

Sharon and Jack's opinion on the Menendez brothers potentially being resentenced to 50 years to life in prison differs from that of other celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Rosie O'Donnell and more. Erik and Lyle's current sentence is life in prison without the possibility of parole. If granted the new sentence, the siblings would be eligible for immediate parole since they were younger than age 26 at the time of the crimes.

MORE ON:
sharon osbourne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
sharon osbourne jack against menendez brothers released prison murder
Source: MEGA

Lyle (left), 56, and Erik (right), 53, were 21 and 18, respectively, when they murdered their parents, Jose and Kitty, in 1989.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim even went to visit Erik and Lyle at their prison, Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, Calif., and later published a personal essay advocating for the Menendez brothers' freedom.

Declaring Erik and Lyle — who were 18 and 21, respectively, at the time of the murders — "are not monsters," the reality star and aspiring lawyer claimed the pair's case "became entertainment for the nation, their suffering and stories of abuse ridiculed in skits on Saturday Night Live."

Article continues below advertisement

The makeup mogul insisted the Menendez brothers were forced to kill their mom and dad after "years of abuse and a real fear for their lives."

Erik and Lyle argued during their two gruesome trials that their dad was planning to murder them after the siblings threatened to expose his alleged sexual abuse to the public.

Article continues below advertisement
sharon osbourne jack against menendez brothers released prison murder
Source: MEGA

Erik and Lyle Menendez's lawyer hopes to have his clients home by Thanksgiving.

Article continues below advertisement

"The media turned the brothers into monsters and sensationalized eye candy — two arrogant, rich kids from Beverly Hills who killed their parents out of greed. There was no room for empathy, let alone sympathy," Kim's dissertation continued.

"We owe it to those little boys who lost their childhoods, who never had a chance to be heard, helped, or saved," the SKIMS founder added elsewhere in her essay.

TMZ spoke to Sharon and Jack about the Menendez brothers.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.