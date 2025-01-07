Who Is Britney Spears' Brother Bryan? 8 Things to Know
Bryan Spears Married Jamie Lynn's Ex-Manager
In 2009, Britney Spears' brother, Bryan, married Jamie Lynn's former manager, Graciella Sanchez. They welcomed their daughter, Sophia "Lexie" Spears, in May 2011 but divorced in 2015.
He Is Dating an Influencer
Based on Bryan's Instagram page, he is dating influencer Amber Lynn Conklin. They are managing a joint Instagram account where they post their travels together.
"TRAVEL COUPLE Bryan & Amberlynn = Bryberlynn," their bio read.
Bryan Spears Worked for Britney
Bryan once dedicated his time to working as a restaurant owner after his father, Jamie Spears, gave him his seafood restaurant, Granny's.
According to Jamie Lynn's 2022 memoir, Bryan soon sold the business.
He also worked as his siblings' manager and TV producer for Zoey 101, Weekend With Jamie Lynn Spears and VideoNow: At Home With Jamie Lynn Spears.
Bryan Spears Was Part of Britney's Conservatorship
Before Britney's conservatorship started, Bryan received $200,000 as compensation for his managerial services.
NBC 4 Washington said Bryan became one of the trustees created in the "Toxic" singer's name.
Anthony Garza, one of Britney's dancers, claimed that Bryan tried to control the pop star's life before the supervision began.
“They told us, ‘If Britney asks if you have plans … you don’t.’ ‘If Britney asks you to go somewhere … you can’t,’” Anthony claimed on Instagram, adding, “She was livid yelling at her brother ‘You can’t control me.’ She made her brother apologize to us.”
Bryan Spears Missed Britney's Wedding to Sam Asghari
Amber Lynn claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that they skipped Britney's wedding to Sam Asghari to attend his daughter's graduation instead.
The "Oops!...I Did It Again" hitmaker, 42, denied the claims.
"You were never even invited to my wedding so why even respond," said Britney. "Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years...what?"
Britney and Bryan Spears Were Close When They Were Younger
Britney shared in her 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me, that she and her brother were so close when they were kids that she slept in his bedroom every night for years. She also accompanied her after he got involved in an unfortunate incident.
"The accident made me much closer to my brother. Our bond was formed out of my sincere, genuine recognition of his pain," she wrote.
The Siblings' Relationship Became Strained
In the same memoir, Britney claimed her relationship with her brother hit rock bottom when he worked for her during The Onyx Hotel tour.
However, things seemingly calmed down between them as Britney spoke highly of her brother in a November 2023 Instagram post.
"My big brother who's like a dad and my best friend !! Not sure what's going on with this outfit though," she captioned their photo.
Bryan Spears Is Said to Be Protective of Britney When She Dated Paul Soliz
Prior to Britney's split from felon boyfriend Paul Soliz, a source told In Touch Bryan was "protective" of his sister and determined to help her stay away from "lowlifes."
"Bryan's got no respect for Paul and wants him gone," the insider claimed. "Her whole family is worried about her, and Bryan's got an in now."
Bryan also recently went to see Britney, which she shared on social media.
“My brother decided to visit me in Mexico,” Britney said in the video as Bryan appeared. “It’s my s--- brother. I love my brother so much. He flew all the way over here, he’s so nice and handsome.”