Britney Spears 'Binge'-Sleeps for Days While Living in 'Virtual Isolation,' Documentary Reveals
Is Britney Spears truly free?
After a judge ruled to end the pop star's 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, fans wholeheartedly believed the 41-year-old would get her life back, however, as time progresses, many wonder whether the famed singer is still locked up in her own mind.
On Monday, May 15, TMZ released Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, which details the shocking day-to-day life of the Princess of Pop.
"Britney lives in virtual isolation. Most of the time, she’s at home by herself," TMZ executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere claimed of Spears — who frequents social media with strange videos of her bizarrely dancing in various parts of her home.
When she isn't home, Spears could reportedly be found "driving aimlessly" around Los Angeles.
"Sometimes she’ll drive to a quiet dirt path, park, and just kind of meditate," the outlet's news director Brad Appleton alleged.
The documentary also revealed concerning aspects of Spears' health, claiming she is a "binge-sleeper," who sleeps for "three days" at a time and then "won’t sleep at all for the next few."
As the tell-all tape spills secrets about the "Circus" singer's life, her husband, Sam Asghari, took to social media to slam the certain individuals who volunteered information about Spears.
"I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs," the icon's husband wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, May 14, ahead of the documentary's release. "It was absolutely disgusting."
"Where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see and use her as a money-making machine. All of a sudden after 15 years when she’s free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down — now you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?" he angrily continued, referring to Jamie Spears, who served as the conservator of estate until he was suspended in September 2021.
Asghari — who tied the knot with Spears in June 2022 — demanded that the "gaslighting" of his wife stop, calling the people speaking on the "Toxic" singer's story "also disgusting."
"Don't do that," he concluded.