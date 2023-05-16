Britney Spears Privately Fuming About Sam Asghari 'Putting His Movie Career Before Her'
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's marriage is reportedly falling apart — but they aren't ready to give up on it just yet.
As rumors of trouble in paradise mount, an insider spilled that part of the problem is Spears' resentment over her husband's commitment to his career.
Aside from the pop star feeling like Asghari is "putting his work before her," she has reportedly grown increasingly annoyed with him over his busy schedule, as it often means she is left alone while he travels for jobs.
"Sam has been out of town a lot because he has been on location filming outside of L.A. and it does cause issues because Britney does not like being alone," the source continued to tell a news outlet.
Though Spears is "supportive of his career," a part of the Grammy winner "feels like she is the reason that his career took off in the first place."
Despite the "major issues" in Spears and Asghari's marriage, the source was quick to shut down rumors of the two having a volatile relationship.
Following allegations that they get into frequent screaming matches and that Spears has even gotten physical with the actor — with security breaking the couple up — the insider insisted: "Britney has never gotten physically violent with Sam."
"She is not a violent person," they added, noting the controversial duo is doing whatever they can to save their marriage. "They are not headed for a divorce."
Spears and Asghari — who wed in June 2022 — have even undergone marriage counseling "and find this to be invaluable to working out anything," per the source. "Sam knows what she went through more than anyone and isn’t going to jump ship. He knows how lucky he is and how good he has it."
Allegations that their marriage was in "deep trouble" and that Spears has gotten physical with Asghari aired in the new documentary detailing her life post-conservatorship, titled TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom.
One day before the special was released on Monday, May 15, Asghari slammed the people from his wife's past who took part in the storytelling, saying on Instagram: "I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs."
DailyMail spoke to the source about Spears' upset with Asghari.