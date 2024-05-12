OK Magazine
Britney Spears Claims She's 'Always Worked for Her Family' Alongside Snaps of Her Late Grandfather as Mental Health Concerns Mount

britney spears
Source: MEGA
By:

May 12 2024, Published 5:43 p.m. ET

Looking back at old times?

Britney Spears shared a snap featuring her late grandfather June Spears along with a bizarre caption after sparking concern for her mental well-being.

brit
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears is a mother-of-two.

“Older man never had one!!! My grandpa passed away when I was 28!!! I have always worked for my family because it’s all I’ve ever known!!!” she penned alongside an image of June and what appeared to be one of her sons.

“The past two men I dated sent me list of things their children wanted and they wanted me to buy them!!! I wonder what it would have been like to feel like parents have their whole lives being taken care of!!!” Britney strangely wrote on Saturday, May 12.

The still of her family member came after Britney revealed June had put two of his wives in asylums in her October 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.

The pop star’s grandmother Jean was placed in a facility by June, however, she ultimately committed suicide at the grave of a son she lost in infancy. Jean was apparently put on lithium, which Britney herself was later prescribed for her own mental health issues.

britney jamie
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was under a conservatorship controlled by her dad, Jamie Spears, until 2021.

“Thinking back on the way my father was raised by June and the way I was brought up by him, I had known from the jump that it would be an actual nightmare to have him in charge,” Britney wrote in the book about her father, Jamie Spears, controlling her 13-year conservatorship.

“One of my father’s half-sisters has said that June sexually abused her starting when she was eleven, until she ran away at sixteen,” the celeb also claimed in the best seller.

As OK! previously reported, the “Toxic” singer recently left fans worried after she had an alleged “mental breakdown” at the Chateau Marmont on May 1.

Police responded to a call at the hotel because the actress was apparently screaming and "out of control" in the hallway outside of her suite alongside boyfriend Paul Soliz.

britney young
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears recently sparked concern after having an alleged 'mental breakdown' at the Chateau Marmont.

Following the incident, sources close to the blonde beauty, 42, expressed how this behavior was what the former conservatorship was attempting to prevent.

“I hate to say it, but the way this is all going — this is what we feared,” one source confessed, referencing the images of Britney walking out of the L.A. resort barefoot, carrying a pillow and covered in a blanket as authorities arrived at the scene.

britney young
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears released her memoir, 'The Woman in Me,' in October 2023.

At the height of the #FreeBritney movement, before the conservatorship was dissolved, many fans demonized Jamie for his treatment of Britney. Now, some insiders think the patriarch may not have been so wrong after all.

“The narrative of Britney having been locked away for no good reason other than her dad being evil and wanting to work her for every last penny has always been wrong,” another source stated.

Source: OK!

“There is no question that Jamie Spears is a flawed father and the way that Britney was put to work in Vegas was awful. It should never have happened,” they noted.

“However, there is also no question that the conservatorship — and the interventions prior to it — happened for a reason and it wasn’t because her dad wanted to make some nefarious money grab,” the insider continued of the legal contract, which began in 2008.

