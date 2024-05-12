Britney Spears Claims She's 'Always Worked for Her Family' Alongside Snaps of Her Late Grandfather as Mental Health Concerns Mount

“Older man never had one!!! My grandpa passed away when I was 28!!! I have always worked for my family because it’s all I’ve ever known!!!” she penned alongside an image of June and what appeared to be one of her sons.

“The past two men I dated sent me list of things their children wanted and they wanted me to buy them!!! I wonder what it would have been like to feel like parents have their whole lives being taken care of!!!” Britney strangely wrote on Saturday, May 12.