Britney Spears Dances Around in Bikini Bottoms After Injuring Her Ankle During Alarming Hotel Incident: Watch
Don't forget, Britney Spears will keep dancing "Till the World Ends" — even if it means pushing through the pain of an injured ankle.
On Tuesday, May 7, the Princess of Pop took to Instagram with a video of herself dancing, less than one week after admitting she hurt herself while fooling around in her hotel living room at Chateau Marmont with new boyfriend Paul Soliz.
"Cooking 🫦 !!!" Spears captioned the clip — which featured the "Toxic" singer twirling around to a compilation of songs in both hot pink and lime green bikini bottoms and a white long-sleeved crop top.
Spears caused quite the concern during her chaotic night at the Hollywood hotel, as 911 dispatchers sent paramedics to her room after receiving calls about an individual with the pop star's description experiencing a potential "mental breakdown."
Photos were later released of the 42-year-old being escorted outside by first responders. Spears could be seen standing barefoot with a blanket wrapped around her.
Despite the world being worried for her well-being, Britney later took to Instagram to insist she was fine — and accused her mother, Lynne, of setting her eldest daughter up like the "Gimme More" hitmaker claims she did back in 2008, when the award-winning artist was placed under a conservatorship for the following 13 years.
"I know my mom was involved !!!" Britney declared on Thursday, May 2. "I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when !!!"
The "Circus" singer continued: "I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it 👍🏻🤷🏼♀️ !!!"
"Psss this man is wonderful !!! He’s like a father to me and he got me through last night !!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew !!!" Britney added in reference to her longtime lawyer Matthew Rosengart.
Alongside the caption was a close-up video of her bruised foot. In the background, Britney could be heard explaining what allegedly happened.
"I really twisted my ankle last night like an idiot. It’s so bad. F------ idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room at the Chateau and I fell and embarrassed myself and that’s it," she claimed, noting, "paramedics came to my door and caused this huge scene."
A few days later, Britney provided her followers with an update, writing: "I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed !!! Either way, some s--- actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery ... fingers crossed, hopefully not but I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there !!!"