Britney Spears Insists She's Buying 'a Horse Soon' as She Poses on the Beach Following Explosive Divorce News
Britney Spears appeared unbothered in her first Instagram post since it was revealed that she and Sam Asghari are getting a divorce.
"Buying a horse soon 🐴 !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar 🐎 ??? I can’t make up my mind 🙈 !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on 😜 ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar 😘 !!!" the 41-year-old captioned a photo of herself wearing a yellow bikini as she was spotted on a horse near the beach.
As OK! previously reported, the personal trainer, 29, filed for divorce from his wife of 14 months on Wednesday, August 16, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for wanting to end the marriage.
Asghari is asking for spousal support and attorneys fees, in addition to contesting the prenup, TMZ reported.
"[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party," the documents read. "There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time."
Asghari listed the date of separation as July 28, 2023.
The duo, who got married in June 2022, apparently had a volatile relationship, as a documentary claimed the two would get into screaming matches and allegedly get physical with one another.
However, Asghari hit back at the allegations.
"I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting," he fumed.
"How are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the princess of pop, America's sweetheart, and put her in prison?" he he said, referring to her 13-year-long conservatorship from which she is now free from.
Apparently, things are about to get ugly between the former flames because if Asghari doesn't get what he wants, he is "threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid," another source claimed.
According to TMZ, Asghari had suspicions the singer was cheating on him, although he didn't have any evidence to prove his theory.