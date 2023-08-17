Britney Spears Insists She's Buying 'a Horse Soon' as She Poses on the Beach Following Explosive Divorce News

As OK! previously reported, the personal trainer, 29, filed for divorce from his wife of 14 months on Wednesday, August 16, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for wanting to end the marriage.

Asghari is asking for spousal support and attorneys fees, in addition to contesting the prenup, TMZ reported.

"[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party," the documents read. "There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time."