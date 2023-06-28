Britney Spears Dances Around Her Home in Racy Video as Her Strange Behavior Continues

Spears wore matching white shorts and a low-cut lace top, paired with a large hat as she strutted up to the camera and showed off her chest while highlighting her moves.

Much to the dismay of her loved ones, the "Toxic" vocalist sharing sultry content on social media is nothing new. As OK! previously reported, her husband, Sam Asghari, expressed last year that he's not a fan of his wife getting risqué on the internet.