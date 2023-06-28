Britney Spears Dances Around Her Home in Racy Video as Her Strange Behavior Continues
Britney Spears is at it again!
The pop star shared yet another racy clip to Instagram on Tuesday, June 27, as she danced around her home while pushing her assets up to the sky.
Spears wore matching white shorts and a low-cut lace top, paired with a large hat as she strutted up to the camera and showed off her chest while highlighting her moves.
Much to the dismay of her loved ones, the "Toxic" vocalist sharing sultry content on social media is nothing new. As OK! previously reported, her husband, Sam Asghari, expressed last year that he's not a fan of his wife getting risqué on the internet.
"I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that's been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life," the hunky actor admitted in a December 2022 post, referring to Spears' numerous naked snaps posted on the world-wide web.
The married couple have fueled speculation that there may be trouble in paradise in recent months. However, insiders revealed Spears and Asghari are more "determined" than ever to make their romance last.
According to a source, the pair — who wed in June 2022 — "have their ups and downs," but "nobody can deny they love each other very much."
The blonde beauty and the model – whose real name is Hesam — recently put on a united front while jetting off on a romantic getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. "This is me and Hesam’s first vacation in a year !!! I’m so so blessed and l’m gonna play the queen of hearts now 😜," Spears teased in a caption of a video of herself dancing on a boat during the trip.
Fans began to speculate about a possible split after the release of the documentary Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, where allegations were made that Spears has gotten physically violent with her spouse on a few occasions.
The 28-year-old shut down the validity of the claims on social media, writing, "I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs."