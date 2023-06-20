Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Is 'Begging' Pop Star to Make Amends With Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn
Now that Britney Spears and Lynne Spears have reconciled, the pop star's formally estranged mother is determined to bring their family back together.
Lynne is out on a mission to reunite Britney and younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears following years of estrangement — but there are ways to go in their reconciliation.
“Lynne is begging Britney to make amends with her sister, Jamie Lynn, now,” a source told a news outlet on Monday, June 19. “They are both leaning toward a yes."
Continued the insider: "Lynne knows that Britney does miss her sister, and she told her that the feeling is obviously mutual."
Nevertheless, the 41-year-old is hesitant to welcome Jamie Lynn, 32, back into her good graces until she receives an apology — as the princess of pop was left fuming over the allegations her sibling made about her in her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, released in January 2022.
“Britney still feels that Jamie Lynn is the one who messed up, and if they are going to meet, she would need to come to her and not vice versa,” claimed the insider.
The sisters' mom is left “figuring out now how to make this happen,” said the source, and is “not going to rest until everything is perfect again” between the family.
Another insider doubled down on the former's claims, emphasizing that the 68-year-old won't rush her children on mending their relationship, given the matriarch and the "Toxic" singer still have work to do on their own.
“Lynne knows that it still will take time to get back on the same page and fall into all the right places their relationship needs to be,” explained the second source. In the meantime, Lynne is putting “100 percent effort” in to “strengthen[ing]” her relationship with the Grammy winner.
Said the source: “With all of the drama that they have dealt with in the last couple of years with each other, Lynne’s recent meeting with Britney was a promising step in the right direction for better days ahead."
Lynne's new goal comes on the heels of the two reuniting last month after three years.
OK! reported Britney addressed her and her "sweet" mom's reunion via Instagram, noting: "with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!"
"And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕 you so much !!!" she gushed. "Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!"
Daily Mail spoke to both sources about Lynne's efforts for a reunion.