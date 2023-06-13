Journalist Doubles Down on Claim Kevin Federline Accused Britney Spears of Using Meth in Hours-Long Interview

"Do you remember every visit you came to my home, you went into your room and locked the door ???" she directly asked her eldest. "I never saw you guys … Jayden played the piano and we made music together … But the day I told him I wanted to see you guys more, I never saw you again."

"It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart and the news is so low," she continued, going on to call out the news for bullying her. "Why am I told I have to sit back and rise above ??? When they all go so low ??? Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things either way I will be fine working out to Throb !!!"