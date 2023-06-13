Journalist Doubles Down on Claim Kevin Federline Accused Britney Spears of Using Meth in Hours-Long Interview
Controversial journalist Daphne Barak has receipts!
After Kevin Federline denied quotes allegedly said by him about Britney Spears in Barak's new articles for The Sun and Daily Mail, it was reported that the journalist has multiple hours of unseen video between the two for the stories.
Federline was alleged to have told Barak of the mother of his children: “I fear she’s on meth — I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys.”
And while Federline fiercely denied Barak's reporting — saying she fabricated "lies" and published "the heartache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children" — the he-said-she-said war of words between the two camps is far from over.
A source close to the production confirmed to Radar that there are “hours of video,” including “many exchanges in different scenes between Kevin and Daphne,” from a 2022 film shoot at Federline and his sons’ Los Angeles home.
Federline did confirm in his statement bashing Barak and her producer, Erbil Gunasti, that he did allow the journalist "into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost, and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here."
Barak and her publication spoke out against Federline's declaration on Monday, June 12, with a rep saying in a statement: "Daphne Barak has assured us that the quotes attributed to Kevin and the family are accurate and fairly reflect the interviews conducted in which Kevin told Daphne, her producer Erbil Gunasti and members of the film crew that Britney might be using crystal meth. He did so clearly and repeatedly."
The spokesperson added, "Kevin also made it clear to Daphne that he hoped someone would expose the situation as he saw it because that would be the way to get help for Britney."
Spears also hit back at the scathing claims, pointing out on social media: "The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad."
Though she acknowledged that her two kids with Federline: Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, may not have even said the "things" Barak claimed they had, "because it doesn't make any sense to me for them to be saying that," the mother-of-two went on to address her and her kids' strained relationship.
"Do you remember every visit you came to my home, you went into your room and locked the door ???" she directly asked her eldest. "I never saw you guys … Jayden played the piano and we made music together … But the day I told him I wanted to see you guys more, I never saw you again."
"It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart and the news is so low," she continued, going on to call out the news for bullying her. "Why am I told I have to sit back and rise above ??? When they all go so low ??? Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things either way I will be fine working out to Throb !!!"