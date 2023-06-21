OK Magazine
Britney Spears Claims She Visited Sister Jamie Lynn on Set of the 'Zoey 101' Reboot Following Estrangement

By:

Jun. 21 2023, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears may have put their nasty feud behind them.

The chart-topper took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 20, to allege that she visited the Zoey 101 star on the set of the upcoming reboot following their headline-making rift last year.

"It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family !!!" Britney wrote alongside a video of herself dancing on a boat with husband Sam Asghari.

In the lengthy caption, the Crossroads actress dished about her romantic getaway with her spouse, whose real name is Hesam. "This is me and Hesam’s first vacation in a year,” she continued. "I’m so so blessed and l’m gonna play the queen of hearts now !!! Normally that’s Spanish right mamma !!! Should I do French from now on ??? Latin ??? Portuguese or German ??? Nahh I dunno because I don’t speak English !!!”

Britney's alleged reunion with her little sister can likely be credited to their mom Lynne Spears' efforts. As OK! previously reported, the 68-year-old "begged" her eldest daughter to mend her relationship with Jamie Lynn.

“Lynne is begging Britney to make amends with her sister, Jamie Lynn, now,” an insider spilled about their family issues. “They are both leaning toward a yes."

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
"Lynne knows that Britney does miss her sister, and she told her that the feeling is obviously mutual," the source noted.

However, it may not all be smooth sailing. “Britney still feels that Jamie Lynn is the one who messed up, and if they are going to meet, she would need to come to her and not vice versa," the insider continued.

Tension between the siblings reached a fever pitch in January 2022 after the release of Jamie Lynn's tell-all memoir, Things I Should Have Said, where she alleged Britney physically attacked her during an argument.

"National best seller ???? DUH …. the timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn …" the "Toxic" singer seethed on Instagram after the book's release. "Especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!!"

