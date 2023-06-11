Britney Spears' Inner Circle Fears Pop Star Is 'Headed for Another Breakdown' But She 'Refuses to Accept She Needs Help'
Britney Spears' closest friends and family members have grown increasingly concerned as the singer's social media posts and videos seem to get more bizarre by the day.
A source spilled that her inner circle has been "worried for months" and reportedly even planned an intervention for the pop star, 41, earlier this year — however, her husband, Sam Asghari, 29, insisted Spears was "in full control" of her own life and that an intervention did not take place.
"Her family are concerned that this will end badly," a source spilled to an outlet. "Without an intervention, they think she’s headed for another breakdown. But Britney refuses to accept that she needs help."
"Her erratic behavior, disturbing social media posts and public outbursts have been clues that she’s on some kind of downward spiral," the source continued.
Ever since the "Baby, One More Time" songstress was released from her 13-year conservatorship, she has been reclaiming her life via social media, from posting lengthy rants about her family's alleged abuse to sharing a wide array of suggestive dance videos and selfies with no clothing on.
However, some of her friends believe there is more to her behavior than simply embracing her newfound freedom, as her loved ones see it as a "subconscious cry for help."
One source close to Spears claimed in February that "this is 2008 all over again" and that there is "serious fear" she could die, before alleging the 41-year-old was actively abusing caffeine and Adderall.
"I'm afraid she's going to die," a second source said, claiming that she takes certain medications to "hype her up."
Despite her near-constant stream of puzzling posts, Spears has repeatedly insisted that she is doing just fine.
"I'm not sure why people are trying to stir up negativity ... you guys are always so d*** sneaky!!! I am talking about the ones who are creating lies!!!" she said in an Instagram update shared last month. "With that said, I'm disgusted with the attempts of people saying I'm not well."
The source spoke with In Touch about Spears potentially being headed for a breakdown.