Britney Spears' Inner Circle Fears Pop Star Is 'Headed for Another Breakdown' But She 'Refuses to Accept She Needs Help'

Britney Spears' closest friends and family members have grown increasingly concerned as the singer's social media posts and videos seem to get more bizarre by the day.

A source spilled that her inner circle has been "worried for months" and reportedly even planned an intervention for the pop star, 41, earlier this year — however, her husband, Sam Asghari, 29, insisted Spears was "in full control" of her own life and that an intervention did not take place.