Britney Spears' New Book Is 'Totally Unfiltered,' Will Include 'Every Huge Sensationalized Headline' and Expose 'Bombshells'
What will be exposed in Britney Spears’ new book?
A source recently revealed details of what readers should expect from the pop star’s upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, which will be released on Oct. 24.
“You read some of her family history in the book, and you think, ‘Oh my God, that poor girl,'” an insider shared.
The writing will detail Spears’ life and has “definitely been intense” for the blonde beauty as she relived her past.
“You have to be really patient with somebody telling their story for the first time and not force them. She details her family history, from her grandparents to her parents to why she is the way she is,” the source said.
Not only did the insider explain how difficult this book has been for the mother-of-two, Spears herself said, “I worked my a-- off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”
The memoir covers it all, from her 2008 breakdown to her strict 13-year conservatorship.
“Every huge sensationalized headline is all in there,” they noted. “There are a few bombshells, and you will have empathy for Britney. It’s Britney telling her story, without handlers, totally unfiltered — the good, the bad and the ugly.”
The insider also revealed that Spears has attempted to rebuild her relationship with her sons, Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, who recently moved to Hawaii with their father Kevin Federline. The “Toxic” singer apparently speaks to her boys frequently on the phone and has discussed the book with them.
As OK! previously reported, as the Grammy winner gears up for the memoir’s release, she has also caused much concern for her mental well-being after posting multiple videos of herself dancing with knives.
- Britney Spears' Team Preventing Pop Star From Giving Any Sit-Down Interviews Prior to Juicy Tell-All: Source
- Britney Spears' 'Brutally Honest' Memoir Details 'The Moment She Shaved Her Head' & More, Insider Spills
- Britney Spears' Memoir Delayed: Tell-All Tome in Chaos Over Details About Her Flings With Celebs
On Monday, September 25, Spears shared an alarming clip alongside the caption, "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️!!! Don't worry they are NOT real knives!!! Halloween is soon 🙈🙈🙈!!!"
Following the upload, many fans called the police on the celeb, and on Wednesday, September 27, deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department arrived to do a welfare check on the star. After making sure she was OK, the cops left the premises.
On Friday, September 29, Spears posted more footage busting a move with the supposed prop blades.
“I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police,” she wrote on Instagram.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by!!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks 💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼!” she added.
Page Six reported on the source's comments.