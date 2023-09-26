Britney Spears Dances Around With 'Fake' Knives in Skimpy Outfit: Watch the Alarming Video
Oops! She did it again. Britney Spears is back to fueling rumors she's obsessed with knives.
On Monday, September 25, the "Toxic" singer uploaded a concerning video to Instagram, featuring the pop star dancing around with two large blades in her hand.
"I started playing in the kitchen with knives today 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️!!!" Spears confessed before reassuring her fans, adding, "don’t worry they are NOT real knives!!!"
"Halloween is soon🙈🙈🙈!!!" the "Circus" vocalist noted.
While the comments section has been turned off on Spears' Instagram posts for quite some time, social media users quickly flocked over to X, formerly named Twitter, to voice their reactions to the alarming video of the Princess of Pop dangerously twirling around the sharp objects.
"She's not well," one person claimed, as someone asked, "is she okay?" and a third begged: "Someone help this girl. When is enough enough?! She’s clearly a danger to herself."
Supporters of Spears argued against haters, posing a theory that the superstar purposely posted the video to mock sources' accusations claiming she has a strange obsession with knives.
"Britney Spears is trolling TMZ by dancing with a set of FAKE knives," an admirer suggested, while another fan agreed, insisting, "she knows EXACTLY what she's doing. Love her so much."
- Britney Spears Allegedly Sleeps With a Knife Under Her Pillow, Lives in 'Constant Fear' of Being 'Taken to a Psych Ward'
- Britney Spears' Alleged Obsession With Knives Continues: See Her Slicing Skills
- Britney Spears Posts Bizarre Throwback Video From Mexico After Docuseries Fuels Concern Over Her Mental State
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Insiders exposed Spears' alleged fixations with knives during a bombshell Hulu documentary series Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, which was released by TMZ back in May, as OK! previously reported.
During the docuseries, Spears was accused of always having a "fascination with knives" in addition to allegedly sleeping with one under her pillow.
TV producer Harvey Levin claimed the 41-year-old keeps a knife in bed due to a constant fear that someone will come into her home in the middle of the night and "strap her to a gurney and take her to a psych ward."
Another source spewed statements consistent with Levin's, sharing the mom-of-two lives in "constant fear" of being "re-institutionalized" after she was freed from her 13-year abusive conservatorship in November 2021.
Following Spears' split from her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, the "Gimme More" singer's apparent fixation on knives resurfaced after an additional insider claimed she "was paranoid someone was going to get her, and she needed the knives as protection," noting this often left her spouse worried and on edge.
After the docuseries' release, Spears took to Instagram to slam producers in a lengthy post, writing: "Considering what happened to me during the conservatorship and how hard I work everyday to be a better person since it’s been over!!! The concern and just effort on TMZ’s part of being the trashiest news channel for news!!! D--- I’m flattered!!! These men who I have no idea who they are, are talking about me as if they have any right at all to do so!!!"