'These Are Not Real': Britney Spears Lashes Out, Says 'No One Needs to Call the Police' After Bizarre Knife Video
Don't hold it against her ... Britney Spears promises the knives are fake!
On Thursday, September 28, the Princess of Pop responded to backlash she received regarding an alarming video she uploaded dancing around with knives after the situation prompted a welfare check at her home.
"I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives," Spears insisted in caption of the upload — which featured the 41-year-old dancing with the same two blades in her hand.
This time around, the "Toxic" singer donned a new outfit of a white long-sleeved top and pink string bikini bottoms.
"No one needs to worry or call the police," Spears declared after officers from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department arrived at her home on Wednesday, September 27, following several phone calls pleading for a welfare check to be performed.
As for why she keeps twirling around with the large blades, Spears explained, "I'm trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by!!!" in reference to the Latin artist's recent routine at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month.
"Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks 💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼!" Spears concluded, as her fans quickly rallied to show her support.
"It's awesome seeing Britney choreograph a dance routine inspired by Shakira's knife dance," an admirer admitted, noting, "this bad b---- called out her haters [and] fake fans for not trusting her ability to make responsible choices like having her her team rent fake knives instead of using real knives."
Another fan backed up Spears' claims that the knives were fake, as they pointed out, "You can literally see them wobble — everyone needs to relax."
Haters, however, were still left unsatisfied and continued to ridicule the "Circus" hitmaker while expressing concerns about her well-being.
"If those are just props then they're amazing cause they look so real.. Britney, if you don't want people to get worried use a spoon and fork next time... not knives (fake or not)," a critic suggested, as another person said, "I’m sorry to tell you but majority of us are worried."
"Britney is definitely not OK," a social media user declared, while someone pleaded that she "needs help."
Two days prior, Spears had already asked the internet to "lighten up" about her dangerous dance moves, reiterating how she was just "copying Shakira."