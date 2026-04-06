Britney Spears Breaks Cover as She Enjoys 'Fun' Afternoon With Legendary Songwriter Diane Warren in Rare Outing

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Britney Spears is stepping out and soaking up some quality time with friends!

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Source: @dianewarren/Instagram Britney Spears shared a playful Instagram photo holding a drink, while puckering her lips.

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In the snapshot, the “Sometimes” singer kept things playful, as she held a drink in one hand, wore a black glove on the other, and struck a cheeky pose by flipping the bird while puckering her lips. She finished off the look with a black wide-brimmed hat and oversized sunglasses.

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Shannon also shared the moment on her Instagram Story, writing, “Such a treat to see @britneyspears @dianewarren #cadehudson today.” Spears and Warren go way back, as the two previously worked together on the 2000 track "When Your Eyes Say It" from the Oops!... I Did It Again album, making their reunion even more special for longtime fans.

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Source: MEGA Britney Spears and Diane Warren previously collaborated on the 2000 track 'When Your Eyes Say It.'

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The outing comes at a complicated time for Spears. According to a source who spoke to OK!, the blonde beauty has been facing both personal and professional hurdles while trying to make a return to music. Sources told the outlet that Spears has quietly reached out to industry insiders about stepping back into the spotlight after years away from mainstream pop. However, the response hasn’t exactly been warm.

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"Executives are hesitant to deal with Britney right now. There have been conversations, but the response has not been encouraging, given the instability surrounding her recent behavior. She has basically been spurned,” the source said. Another insider echoed the sentiment, adding: "She reached out hoping to rebuild bridges, but people are cautious about committing to a comeback at this stage."

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Source: MEGA Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of a DUI in California.

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At the same time, Spears is also dealing with legal drama, as she was recently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Newbury Park, Calif., though authorities have yet to confirm whether charges will be filed. A court appearance is currently set for May 4. Meanwhile, the mom-of-two is taking legal action against her former bodyguard, Thomas Bunbury. Through her attorney, she issued a cease-and-desist letter accusing him of accessing her private devices and Apple iCloud account without permission after his dismissal in August 2025.

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Source: MEGA The singer is allegedly attempting to make a comeback in the music industry.

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She is now demanding that any obtained materials be deleted and is asking for clarity on whether any files were shared. Bunbury is also accused of violating a non-disclosure agreement by allegedly contacting fans and media outlets.