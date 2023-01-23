Britney Spears Declares She 'Can't Act Too Kooky Or Silly' Because People Will Say She's 'Cray Cray'

Britney Spears is at it again! This time, the singer, 41, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on how people keep calling her out for her behavior.

"Howdy ho down … tipsy cattle balls !!! I have no idea what that means 🙈 … feeling kooky and silly but can’t act too kooky or silly like kids because they say 'she’s CRAY CRAY' … either way I gotta move … so I did !!! Sharing because I matter and if every person I call TAKES 9 RINGS TO ANSWER you can be certain I might get someone’s attention … all that LOVE !!! GOOD GOD RIGHT BACK AT YA !!! I bet after I post this my security answers after 2 RINGS … I be alive coming on my horse !!!" she captioned a video of herself wearing a white cropped top and black shorts on Sunday, January 22.