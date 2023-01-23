Britney Spears Declares She 'Can't Act Too Kooky Or Silly' Because People Will Say She's 'Cray Cray'
Britney Spears is at it again! This time, the singer, 41, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on how people keep calling her out for her behavior.
"Howdy ho down … tipsy cattle balls !!! I have no idea what that means 🙈 … feeling kooky and silly but can’t act too kooky or silly like kids because they say 'she’s CRAY CRAY' … either way I gotta move … so I did !!! Sharing because I matter and if every person I call TAKES 9 RINGS TO ANSWER you can be certain I might get someone’s attention … all that LOVE !!! GOOD GOD RIGHT BACK AT YA !!! I bet after I post this my security answers after 2 RINGS … I be alive coming on my horse !!!" she captioned a video of herself wearing a white cropped top and black shorts on Sunday, January 22.
The "Lucky" songstress was most likely referring to when she was accused of having a "meltdown" while at a restaurant in California.
According to an eyewitness, the blonde beauty was acting "manic" and "talking gibberish," which led to the actor to "storm out" of the eatery.
But in a video obtained by TMZ, Spears looked like she was hiding her face with a menu while someone videotaped her. “The disruptor wasn’t Britney — it was the diner who taunted her by taking a video without consent," an employee told Page Six about what went down at the eatery.
Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, came to her defense, writing, "Don't believe what you read online people."
However, the blonde babe seemed to have the last laugh, as she poked fun at the ordeal.
"I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant … it's like they’ll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE," she wrote on social media. "I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the balls to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past !!!"
“All right, the best thing about the TMZ video, to me personally — I’m starving — was the pasta," she quipped days later. "What if I jumped from one table to the next in the video and I ate the pasta?"