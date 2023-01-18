Britney Spears 'Wonders What Attention Feels Like' After Drunken Restaurant Meltdown
Britney Spears shared a cryptic message with her Instagram followers just a few days after her viral public "meltdown" at a Los Angeles restaurant on Friday, January 13.
"I wonder what attention feels like 🤔🤔🤔!!!" the Princess of Pop wrote, seemingly shading the recent headline-grabbing incident.
"Not the kind where you’re on defense, but the kind where you learn to sink into your bones and love yourself!!!" the 41-year-old clarified on Tuesday, January 17, alongside a graphic with text stating, "she's learning (I'm she)."
Spears' apparent self-love journey comes just two days after the "Gimme More" singer spoke out to stand up against criticism surrounding her and husband Sam Asghari's recent trip to JOEY restaurant in Downtown L.A.
During the dinner date, the mom-of-two reportedly had a dramatic meltdown, causing her hubby to storm out of the establishment in the midst of their meal.
"I watched 'NATURAL BORN KILLERS' this morning and damn I got ENLIGHTENED … and HOLY SMOKES S**T BALLS I’m sure I brought a billion SMILES to me LOOKING LIKE SHREK at a restaurant. Even my best friend couldn’t WAIT TO SEND IT TO ME, THEY DON’T THINK TWICE because we are all natural born killers," Spears wrote in a lengthy Instagram message on Sunday, January 15, in regard to the bizarre situation.
"I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant … it's like they’ll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE," Spears snubbed. "I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the balls to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past !!!"
"Honestly it would be safer for me to compliment this world and f**k up because if I become a prophet and don’t create history, we might have something y’all… I’m just KIDDING, but it’s a good thought," the star continued.
"I know y’all are rooting for me and all and make sure you check out the shocking Shrek picture of me … I was like damn that’s horrific yet there were two pics where I was normal," the award-winning crooner added of her disapproval toward released footage from the restaurant scene.
"Either way honestly I know nobody gives a flying f**k what I do!!!" Spears concluded in frustration. "I’m just bored writing this paragraph like a damn idiot."