Britney Spears and Her Brother Bryan Go to a Bar While Vacationing in Mexico Despite Fears for the Singer's Well-Being
Britney Spears and her brother, Bryan Spears, appear to be on a never-ending vacation.
After taking a trip to Las Vegas, the duo went down to Mexico, with the singer sharing countless photos and video from their trip on social media.
On Thursday, June 13, the pop star, 42, shared a video as they listened to a trio play music, and at one point in the clip, her sibling suggests, "Let's go to the bar."
The scene then transitioned to sometime after their drinks, with the mom-of-two showing that Bryan, 47, was wearing a costume while in a kitchen.
"After the bar with my brother !!! Well I guess he thought he was Elvis 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️🌷🌷🌷😂😂😂 !!!" she captioned the post.
In another Instagram upload, Britney admitted she "got lost in downtown Mexico for an hour this morning and it was horrific."
Though Britney is still estranged from her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, as well as her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, the music icon appears to be on good terms with her brother, whom she previously called "like a dad and my best friend."
While fans were glad to see the "Womanizer" crooner spending time with her family, others worried that drinking alcohol isn't in her best interest, as some believe she's headed down a bad path.
Fears heightened for Britney after she and boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz caused so much ruckus at the Chateau Marmont last month that emergency services were called, as some guests thought she was having a mental breakdown.
However, the blonde beauty insisted that wasn't the case and said she just injured her ankle.
"I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed !!! Either way, some s--- actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery ... fingers crossed, hopefully not but I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there !!!" Britney wrote on social media after photos from the incident went viral.
"I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot !!! No breakdown !!!" the Crossroads actress added. "I’m a grown a-- woman who is actually very naive in most situations !!! I am simply embarrassed they got me in my damn pajamas !!! I don’t feel loved … I feel mistreated !!!"
Her inner circle isn't convinced, as one source told a news outlet, "Britney’s been on a downward spiral for a while now. The disturbing scenario that happened at the Chateau Marmont mirrors what happened in 2008 when she was put under conservatorship. Clearly, things are escalating."