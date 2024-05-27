Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz 'Have Been Together Nonstop Since the Incident at Chateau Marmont': 'Criticism Made Them Closer'

Ever since Britney Spears got into an alleged dispute at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif., with her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, it seems like she's been relying heavily on him during this time period.

“Britney and Paul have been together nonstop since the incident at the Chateau Marmont,” said a source, noting that they’ve been spotted in her $200,000 Mercedes. “He’s gotten so much criticism and blame for that and she’s jumped to protect him, so it’s actually made them closer — they’ve got this ‘us against the world’ vibe going on.”