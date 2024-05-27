Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz 'Have Been Together Nonstop Since the Incident at Chateau Marmont': 'Criticism Made Them Closer'
Ever since Britney Spears got into an alleged dispute at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif., with her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, it seems like she's been relying heavily on him during this time period.
“Britney and Paul have been together nonstop since the incident at the Chateau Marmont,” said a source, noting that they’ve been spotted in her $200,000 Mercedes. “He’s gotten so much criticism and blame for that and she’s jumped to protect him, so it’s actually made them closer — they’ve got this ‘us against the world’ vibe going on.”
Though Soliz has been accused of failing to pay child support to the mom of several of his children, the pop star, 42, accepts him for who he is.
“She insists he’s a great guy and a great dad to his nine kids,” said the insider. “Fact is, Brit does not want to be alone.”
As OK! previously reported, Soliz doesn't have the best track record, according to his ex Nicole Mancilla.
She claimed that Spears' former house cleaner and handyman cheated on her with the singer and has not paid child support bills for their five children.
"Just let them know that my husband fell in Britney Spears' p----. He was married, and now he denies his children. He neglects his children for her," Mancilla allged. "He's a deadbeat dad. It’s difficult for me, because he doesn't support not one kid. And they're at my house."
Despite the controversy, the blonde beauty seems happy in her new relationship.
"One of the reasons why she likes Paul is he doesn’t make her feel crazy, he’s easygoing and does whatever she wants," an insider spilled of the duo.
But Spears' family and friends are nervous about Soliz's past.
"No one around Britney thinks this guy is good for her," the source continued. "They say he’s just telling her what she wants to hear."
