Britney Spears Denies Having a Mental 'Breakdown' at Chateau Marmont: 'I Feel Mistreated'
Britney Spears is sharing her side of the story just five days after she was allegedly involved in a dispute while at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif.
"I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed !!! Either way, some s--- actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery ... fingers crossed, hopefully not but I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there !!!" the pop star, 42, wrote via Instagram on Monday, May 6, alongside a video of her horseback riding.
The "Toxic" songstress, who is dating Paul Richard Soliz, also stressed that she's doing just fine after the incident went viral.
"I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot !!! No breakdown !!! I’m a grown a-- woman who is actually very naive in most situations !!! I am simply embarrassed they got me in my damn pajamas !!! I don’t feel loved … I feel mistreated !!! With that said, I’m going to treat myself this week !!!" she stated.
As OK! previously reported, authorities authorities responded to a call from the Chateau Marmont, claiming a woman who looked like Spears was allegedly harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests.
When the cops showed up at 10:30 p.m., Spears seemed OK, but things took a turn for the worse later on.
The Crossroads star was apparently screaming and "out of country" in the hallway outside of her suite. Paramedics came around 12:40 a.m. for a possible "injured person."
Spears ended up staying on the property, as she was seen crying with a blanket wrapped around her.
The performer previously went through a rocky time in 2007 when she suffered a meltdown, leading her to be in a 13-year conservatorship.
This time around, Spears accused her mom, Lynne Spears, of being "involved" in the drama.
"I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out!!!" Britney captioned a Thursday, May 2, Instagram post — which featured two videos of her foot and a photo of her lawyer Matthew Rosengart.
- Britney Spears' Boyfriend Paul Soliz Is a 'Deadbeat Dad' of at Least 9 Kids Who 'Neglects His Children' for Pop Star, Ex Reveals
- 39 Stars Who Have Never Attended the Met Gala: Ryan Gosling, Angelina Jolie and More
- Madonna Recreates Steamy 2003 Britney Spears Makeout With Dancer During Final Celebration Tour Show: Watch
"I was set up just like she did way back when !!!" Spears continued. "I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it 👍🏻🤷🏼♀️ !!!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After being freed from the conservatorship in November 2021, her inner circle is nervous for what's to come.
“I hate to say it, but the way this is all going — this is what we feared,” one source confessed.