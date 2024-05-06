Britney Spears is sharing her side of the story just five days after she was allegedly involved in a dispute while at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif.

"I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed !!! Either way, some s--- actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery ... fingers crossed, hopefully not but I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there !!!" the pop star, 42, wrote via Instagram on Monday, May 6, alongside a video of her horseback riding.