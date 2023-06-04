Britney Spears Posts Throwback Photo Carrying Son Jayden After She Agrees to Let 2 Sons Move to Hawaii With Kevin Federline
Britney Spears seemingly responded to her two boys, Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17, moving to Hawaii with her ex Kevin Federline.
In the photo, which the pop star posted on Instagram on Saturday, June 3, she simply captioned it with two emojis: "🌷🌷."
The "Toxic" singer, 41, is wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and black shorts while she carries Jayden, who was 4 years old at the time, outside.
As OK! previously reported, the dancer, 45, had been trying to get in touch with this ex about his upcoming move to Hawaii with the two boys, as his wife, Victoria Prince, recently got a job offer there.
Mathew Rosengart, Spears' attorney, replied about the ordeal.
“To her credit, Britney Spears will not interfere with and consents to the relocation,” he wrote in a letter obtained by Page Six, adding that Sean "will no longer be a minor" in September, while Jayden is also "nearing the age of maturity."
Rosengart was annoyed by Federline, as he "did not anticipate a dispute" when his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, first contacted him in April.
At the time, he told Kaplan they should keep the matter “private for the sake and dignity of all parties involved, including the children.”
“I was particularly concerned because your client previously — and appallingly — violated their privacy, while egregiously violating Britney’s privacy, by releasing a private video of Britney with her children, which was preceded by a tabloid television interview,” Rosengart said, referring to footage of the singer scolding Preston and Jayden, in addition to the dancer's chat with ITV.
“It was more than disappointing that you nevertheless chose to publicize this matter, creating unnecessary drama and a false ‘dispute’ by publicly discussing the issue and your letter,” he continued. “When I called you yesterday to express my dismay that you had done so, you denied doing so. Apparently, you did not realize that [TMZ’s] May 30 story itself literally quotes you as the story’s source.”
Rosengart called Kaplan's interviews “undignified, ungracious and unnecessary.”
“It was also ironic, given the statement in your April 28 letter that in addition to an employment opportunity in Hawaii for Mr. Federline’s wife, the children wanted to be ‘more sheltered from the media’s scrutiny.’ That is commendable. But your media interview did nothing to shelter them; instead, it publicized the issue in the media,” he concluded.
The blonde beauty is currently estranged from her sons.
"I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again," Jayden James said of his famous mom. "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."