Britney Spears Posts String of Strange Content While Declaring She's 'Getting Civilized & S***'

Britney Spears is continuing to post whatever she wants.

After appearing MIA on Instagram for almost a week, the princess of pop came in hot with content ahead of the weekend. She kicked off her string of strange of posts with a video of a random baby playing in their crib. Mere hours later, Spears posted a close-up, side profile of husband Sam Asghari holding a piece of lettuce to his ear.

"ear made out of lettuce 🥬 in French Polynesia 🇵🇫 !!!" she captioned the random snap.