Britney Spears Posts String of Strange Content While Declaring She's 'Getting Civilized & S***'
Britney Spears is continuing to post whatever she wants.
After appearing MIA on Instagram for almost a week, the princess of pop came in hot with content ahead of the weekend. She kicked off her string of strange of posts with a video of a random baby playing in their crib. Mere hours later, Spears posted a close-up, side profile of husband Sam Asghari holding a piece of lettuce to his ear.
"ear made out of lettuce 🥬 in French Polynesia 🇵🇫 !!!" she captioned the random snap.
The Grammy winner then shared two snaps of herself holding a rose outside. With her natural, wavy hair down, Spears — who wore a white crop top and short shorts — looked directly at the camera. "Alright alright 😝😝😝 !!!" she wrote alongside both uploads.
After adding two black-and-white photos to her feed of strangers — captioning one: "Y’all be giving a sign I be hitting one mother f**king time !!!" — Spears posted a zoomed in video of her rose and another of her putting on a blazer over a tie top she paired with a plaid, mini skirt.
"Getting civilized and s**t 💋💋💋 !!!" she penned.
Though Spears has the comments section turned off on her page, it's safe to assume her fans had something to say about her odd array of content, given that her previous posts caused so much concern that they called authorities asking for a wellness check on her at her home.
- Britney Spears Sarcastically Remarks She's 'Blessed' That She's 'Never Had A Problem With People Hurting My Feelings'
- Britney Spears Seductively Dances In Tiny Bikini Bottoms While Confusingly Declaring She Needs A 'Baby Stroller Today'
- Britney Spears' 'Brutally Honest' Memoir Details 'The Moment She Shaved Her Head' & More, Insider Spills
Back in January, the musician acknowledged her inability to act "too kooky or silly" because the public will then call her "CRAY CRAY."
The post came on the heels of talk that she had a meltdown while out for dinner with her husband. According to an eyewitness, the blonde beauty was acting "manic" and "talking gibberish," which led to the actor to "storm out" of the eatery.
However, an employee at the restaurant refuted the insider's claims, clarifying: “The disruptor wasn’t Britney — it was the diner who taunted her by taking a video without consent."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Asghari also took to Instagram at the time to address the situation, advising his followers: "Don't believe what you read online people."