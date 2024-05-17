Melissa Joan Hart Feels 'Really Guilty' for Bringing Britney Spears to Her First Club: 'I Should Have Known Better'
Melissa Joan Hart is looking back on her friendship with Britney Spears.
The Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress, 48, worked with the pop star, 42, on the music video for her hit song, "You Drive Me (Crazy)," which was included on the soundtrack to Hart's movie Drive Me Crazy.
The two stars became so close during filming that Hart brought Spears to her first club.
"I saw that she was just surrounded by people, never able to break free. And I was like, 'Hey, want to come?'" the former teen star revealed of asking the chart-topper, who was 17 at the time. "I would go to a club every night. I love dancing and I loved going out, but I also knew to be responsible and, like, when to stop."
Despite the fun memory, Hart admitted it's something she thinks about "to this day," as Spears struggled with partying in the early 2000s. "She was underage and young. But I [was] just like, 'Let's go out. We're just going to go out and have some fun,'" the Clarissa Explains It All alum remembered.
"I feel really guilty about that still to this day because I should have known better, being a big sister," Hart lamented.
Spears had her fair share of struggles since her days partying as a teen. As OK! previously reported, people close to the Crossroads actress have expressed concern for her well-being after her recent incident at the Chateau Marmont, where patrons thought she was having a mental breakdown.
Although she was escorted out by authorities in tears and wrapped in a blanket, Spears took to social media to claim nothing was wrong with her.
"I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot !!! No breakdown !!! I’m a grown a-- woman who is actually very naive in most situations !!! I am simply embarrassed they got me in my d--- pajamas !!! I don’t feel loved … I feel mistreated !!! With that said, I’m going to treat myself this week !!!" she wrote in an Instagram post.
While the "Lucky" singer claimed she was fine, people close to her have a different take on what's going on in her life. "Everyone’s worried Britney is spending too much time by herself in her mansion," an insider claimed. "Britney roams around this huge, echoing home, gets bored, then acts out in these disturbing dance videos."
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Hart.