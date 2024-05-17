Melissa Joan Hart Feels 'Really Guilty' for Bringing Britney Spears to Her First Club: 'I Should Have Known Better'

"I saw that she was just surrounded by people, never able to break free. And I was like, 'Hey, want to come?'" the former teen star revealed of asking the chart-topper, who was 17 at the time. "I would go to a club every night. I love dancing and I loved going out, but I also knew to be responsible and, like, when to stop."

Despite the fun memory, Hart admitted it's something she thinks about "to this day," as Spears struggled with partying in the early 2000s. "She was underage and young. But I [was] just like, 'Let's go out. We're just going to go out and have some fun,'" the Clarissa Explains It All alum remembered.