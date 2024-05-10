Britney Spears' Friends 'Fear History Is Repeating Itself' as Lonely Pop Star Hangs Out With 'Criminal' Boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz
Britney Spears' inner circle isn't happy with the way things are panning out in the singer's life after a string of troubling incidents.
As OK! reported, paramedics were called to the Chateau Marmont because some thought the superstar was potentially having a mental breakdown after getting into an explosive argument with boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz.
As usual, the mom-of-two, 42, denied the allegations, claiming she simply hurt her ankle, but the situation has her loved ones seriously concerned.
"She’s hanging out with this criminal, and friends fear history is repeating itself. She’s in serious danger," the source spilled to a magazine, referring to Soliz, who has been arrested several times.
Insiders aren't surprised Spears took a liking to Soliz — whom she first met in 2022 when he was hired to do housework — since she's been lonely after her and Sam Asghari ended their marriage last summer.
"She’s usually holed up around her mansion all day, making disturbing videos. [Soliz] provided a distraction," the source pointed out. "They’ve been hooking up for a while. Sam was convinced she cheated on him with Paul because of how she openly flirted with him."
It's unclear how long the two have been seeing each other, but Soliz has defended their relationship from naysayers.
"She’s very good, positive…. She’s a good person," he insisted last year. "I’m not a bad dude. I understand that things have been said about me and that I have a criminal record. I get it. But I’m a working man."
It's also been revealed that Soliz allegedly cheated on estranged wife Nicole Mancilla with the "Toxic" singer.
"Just let them know that my husband fell in Britney Spears' p----. He was married, and now he denies his children," Mancilla recently told a news outlet of the five kids they share. "He neglects his children for her."
"He has 10 kids. He doesn't support any of them," Mancilla added.
"He's a deadbeat dad," she declared. "It’s difficult for me, because he doesn't support not one kid. And they're at my house."
Mancilla's words raised "red flags" for Spears' confidantes.
The source added that things have become so stressful that "there’s actually been talk of pursuing another conservatorship."
The pop star was freed from her dad Jamie Spears' conservatorship over her in 2021 after 13 years. While under his watch, she claimed he pocketed her money, spied on her, had her take medication she didn't need and more.
The long ordeal caused the music icon to become estranged from her dad and her mother, Lynne Spears.
In Touch reported on Spears' friends' concerns.