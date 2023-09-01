'There Are Many Red Flags': Britney Spears' Inner Circle Worried Singer Is 'Caught in a Dangerous Spiral' After Shocking Divorce

"There are many red flags," a source close to Spears spilled, adding that the "Lucky" vocalist "is caught in a dangerous spiral as she surrounds herself with people who may not have her best interests at heart."

Spears' mental health has been widely speculated about for months. But according to the insider, things took a major turn after her estranged spouse — although he tried to deny it publicly — and people close to her planned an intervention.

"Britney freaked out. It was a massive betrayal that confirmed all of her worst fear," the source explained of the 41-year-old — who was released from her 13-year conservatorship in 2021.