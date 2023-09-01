'There Are Many Red Flags': Britney Spears' Inner Circle Worried Singer Is 'Caught in a Dangerous Spiral' After Shocking Divorce
People in Britney Spears' inner circle are worried about her future.
Following her sudden split from her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, the pop star's friends fear she may be on the road to ruin due to the new people she's brought into her life.
"There are many red flags," a source close to Spears spilled, adding that the "Lucky" vocalist "is caught in a dangerous spiral as she surrounds herself with people who may not have her best interests at heart."
Spears' mental health has been widely speculated about for months. But according to the insider, things took a major turn after her estranged spouse — although he tried to deny it publicly — and people close to her planned an intervention.
"Britney freaked out. It was a massive betrayal that confirmed all of her worst fear," the source explained of the 41-year-old — who was released from her 13-year conservatorship in 2021.
"He's not trying to draw this divorce out and make it a huge, messy scandal. He's actually a good guy, and he only wants what's fair. He truly wants the best for Britney," the insider noted.
As OK! previously reported, Asghari confirmed on August 26 that he and his wife of one year were calling it quits on their romance.
"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," the 29-year-old penned on his Instagram Story on August 17. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always."
Despite the seemingly sweet sendoff to their marriage, sources claimed their relationship was volatile.
"Sam has put up with a lot — her erratic behavior pushed him to the brink — but Britney now thinks that he was always using her, that she was his meal ticket, and that Sam never truly loved her," an insider said.
