Madonna 'Would Love' for Britney Spears to Come on Tour With Her After Recent Split From Sam Asghari
After Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears, it seems like her good pal Madonna is hoping to help her out by bringing her on her Celebrations Tour once it resumes following her health scare earlier this year.
“She feels it’s time for Britney to be shown love, guidance and support instead of being manipulated or taken advantage of,” an insider said of the 65-year-old, who infamously kissed the pop star, 41, at the 2003 VMAs. “She’d love her to come on tour.”
Madonna isn't the only singer on Spears' side — in August 2022, she collaborated with Elton John on "Hold Me Closer," which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart, and she just released "Mind Your Business" with Will.i.am.
“It means the world that one of her all-time idols is rooting for her," the source declared of the situation.
As OK! previously reported, the "Toxic" singer's inner circle is worried she will spiral again after Asghari, 29, filed the paperwork.
"Everyone is on board and poised to help her," an insider alleged of her family, including her mother, Lynne Spears, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears. "But she’s not accepting it. Britney doesn’t trust them and thinks everyone wants to control her."
According to the source, the mom-of-two only trusts her best friend and manager Cade Hudson.
"He offered his home to her. But Britney says she's enjoying her freedom," an insider explained.
Sam accused Britney of stepping out on their marriage, and he apparently couldn't take her drastic mood swings anymore.
"He still loves Britney, but he became convinced she cheated on him. It broke his heart," a source noted. "He put up with a lot over the years, and he really thought it would work out, that marriage might change things. He was dead wrong."
Things apparently took a turn for the worse after the two got married in 2022.
“Britney would switch from hot to cold. One minute she loves and adores Sam, and the next he’s the enemy,” revealed the source. “She’s accused Sam of everything — spying on her, cheating, talking to her family behind her back. The end of the conservatorship had a lot to do with it.”
For now, it seems like the Crossroads alum is doing her own thing and interested in making some new music. “She has an upcoming writers camp and is getting songs from some big artists,” another insider told Page Six.
Star spoke to the insider.