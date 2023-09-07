Britney Spears Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction While Dancing in Mexico: 'I'm Only Human'
Britney Spears was left red-faced after nearly flashing her fans in Mexico on Sunday, September 3.
After video footage of the Princess of Pop's wardrobe malfunction virally circulated around social media, the 41-year-old took to Instagram to address the humiliating mishap.
"I’m embarrassed as h---!!!" Spears wrote in the caption of her post alongside a paparazzi photo of the "Circus" singer standing outside of Baja Diablo in Cabo San Lucas, wearing the red dress that accidentally slipped down her chest during the Labor Day weekend outing.
Spears went on to explain why she decided to have a spontaneous dance party with her similarly dressed female friend, stating: "Like a lost idiot I heard music and horns from my car 🚗 !!! I walked in like a deer in headlights and had no idea I was being recorded from all sides!!!"
"I’m only human," the "Toxic" vocalist — who was accompanied by her bodyguard —continued, noting, "I have no idea what the h--- is going on with my hair but I made a pit stop in Mexico 🇲🇽!!!"
Spears, who complimented the plunging neckline of her dress with a black choker and white sunglasses, said she was "headed to Italy now" where she will "grab my favorite spaghetti and meat BALLS 🍝 !!!"
"I know the owner there so hopefully he can get me in through the back door 🤕🤦🏼♀️ !!!" the mom-of-two concluded, hoping to avoid another close call after almost exposing her chest.
Despite suffering a wardrobe malfunction, Spears' outing seemed to show the pop sensation is thriving after her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce on Wednesday, August 16.
The separated spouses were only married for 14 months before calling it quits on their relationship, though they had been an item since meeting on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016.
After news broke about the duo's split, Spears opened up about the difficult situation via Instagram.
"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business!!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!!" the "Gimme More" singer's message read in part.