Justin Timberlake Slammed for Being 'Immature' and 'Insecure' After Dissing Britney Spears at NYC Concert
Justin Timberlake is apparently Toxic!
Just a few days after Britney Spears apologized to the singer, 43, for spilling secrets in her bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me, which was released in October 2023, Timberlake decided to seemingly diss his ex during the Wednesday, January 31, concert in New York City.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize.... to absolutely f------ nobody," Timberlake told the crowd.
However, people quickly bashed the *NSYNC member for criticizing his ex, whom he dated from 1999 to 2002.
“just another immature, shady and insecure a-- male,” one person wrote while another added, “Britney had to apologize to him for writing abt things that actually happened in her memoir and this is how he responds."
“idk why he would think that's appropriate,” a third person simply stated.
Some people pointed out that Timberlake's controversial statement was made exactly 20 years after exposed Janet Jackson's b----- at the 2004 Super Bowl. As a result, Jackson's career suffered, while Timberlake escaped the drama.
“The way Janet and Britney apologize constantly for things not their fault,” one person fumed, while another said, “It’ll always be justice for Janet Jackson! That small second not only overshadowed her entire performance, but also overshadowed her career from that point forward... She STILL deserves an apology!”
As OK! previously reported, Spears, 42, wasn't shy about divulging details about her past in her tell-all, including how she had an abortion when she was dating Timberlake.
“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” she wrote.
“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she added. “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”
Timberlake has yet to respond to any of Spears' accusations, but the pop star was the bigger person when she attempted to make amends with her ex.
"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish' 🌹 It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow 🤩 too," she captioned a recent video clip from Timberlake's appearance on Jimmy Fallon's talk show to promote his new tour and music on social media on Monday, January 29.