Britney Spears Hits Back After Justin Timberlake Alludes to Their Cheating Scandal at Las Vegas Concert: 'No Disrespect'
Britney Spears hit back at Justin Timberlake's latest performance.
During his Las Vegas performance on Wednesday, December 13, Timberlake appeared to hint at the allegations in the pop star's memoir, The Woman in Me, by quipping, "No disrespect," before performing his hit song "Cry Me a River" — a song he wrote after allegedly catching Spears cheating on him.
This comes after Spears addressed her tumultuous split from Timberlake, as well as the subsequent media fallout, in her tell-all tome.
"I was described as a harlot who'd broken the heart of America's golden boy," she wrote. "The truth: I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood. May I just say that on his explosive album and in all the press that surrounded it, Justin neglected to mention the several times he'd cheated on me?”
"I felt there was no way at the time to tell my side of the story," she added. "I couldn't explain, because I knew no one would take my side once Justin had convinced the world of his version. I don't think Justin realized the power he had in shaming me. I don't think he understands to this day."
However, on Friday, December 15, the princess of pop took to Instagram to take a not-so-subtle dig at her ex-boyfriend.
"Psss I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball," she penned in the caption of a video. "And he would cry … no disrespect 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️ !!!"
Spears' skills on the court were also documented in her book, where she detailed playing on her high school basketball team.
Despite pursuing a singing career, she apparently kept up with the hobby over the y ears. The "Toxic" artist shared a video of herself sinking several baskets in a 2017 tweet captioned, "Perfect day to shoot some hoops."
Spears dropped bombshell after bombshell about her rollercoaster relationship with Timberlake in her best-selling memoir, but according to a source, she has even more stories to tell in her second book.
"She’ll share more of her experiences with Justin," a source spilled to a news outlet, adding that she "could easily have filled four or five books the first time around."
The former couple famously dated from 1999 until 2002. The "Toxic" singer claimed the ex boy-bander cheated on her several times throughout their relationship.