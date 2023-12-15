Britney Spears Hits Back After Justin Timberlake Alludes to Their Cheating Scandal at Las Vegas Concert: 'No Disrespect'

This comes after Spears addressed her tumultuous split from Timberlake, as well as the subsequent media fallout, in her tell-all tome.

"I was described as a harlot who'd broken the heart of America's golden boy," she wrote. "The truth: I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood. May I just say that on his explosive album and in all the press that surrounded it, Justin neglected to mention the several times he'd cheated on me?”

"I felt there was no way at the time to tell my side of the story," she added. "I couldn't explain, because I knew no one would take my side once Justin had convinced the world of his version. I don't think Justin realized the power he had in shaming me. I don't think he understands to this day."