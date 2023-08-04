Britney Spears’ Exes Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell Fighting Back Against Singer's Tell-All: 'They’ll Get Their Sides of the Story Out'
Getting nervous? Britney Spears' exes are preparing for war, as they were left seemingly unsettled with the announcement of the Princess of Pop's highly-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, on Tuesday, October 24.
Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell are among those who remain concerned by potential revelations Spears might expose upon the publishing of her tell-all transcript — with their legal teams already causing the memoir to be released four months after its original launch date so they could have the chance to read it before the world does.
"Britney’s furious; she poured her heart out telling everything about how she was treated by her exes. Now she’s being forced to remove certain things," a source spilled to a news publication.
And while Spears doesn't plan to let anyone stop her from speaking her truth for the very first time, "Colin and Justin are ready to fight back even more, if they have to," the insider noted.
"They’ll get their sides of the story out," the confidante confessed, explaining sit-down interviewers are among the realm of possibilities for Spears' exes if they are dragged throughout her transcript.
"Justin and Colin are each prepared to protect their reputations, and it won’t be good for Britney," the source warned.
News broke last month that Spears would finally be releasing her sought-after transcript nearly two years after she was released from her abusive 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.
"The Woman in Me will allow Spears to share her story "for the first time her incredible journey [and] strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history," a press release for the memoir explained on Tuesday, July 11.
"I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t, that’s cool too," Spears said in a social media statement following the release date announcement.
"Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery," Senior Vice President and Publisher of Gallery Books Jennifer Bergstrom staeed at the time. "I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last."
