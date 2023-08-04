Britney Spears’ Exes Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell Fighting Back Against Singer's Tell-All: 'They’ll Get Their Sides of the Story Out'

Getting nervous? Britney Spears' exes are preparing for war, as they were left seemingly unsettled with the announcement of the Princess of Pop's highly-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, on Tuesday, October 24.

Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell are among those who remain concerned by potential revelations Spears might expose upon the publishing of her tell-all transcript — with their legal teams already causing the memoir to be released four months after its original launch date so they could have the chance to read it before the world does.