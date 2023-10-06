Britney Spears' Promoting Her Memoir Through 'Her Posts and Videos on Instagram,' Singer's Team Wary About Her Doing a Sit-Down Interview
Britney Spears won't be participating in any bombshell interviews ahead of the release of her upcoming memoir.
This means fans will have to read The Woman in Me themselves if they want to see the Princess of Pop speak her truth for the very first time.
Unlike other celebrities promoting their memoirs, Spears hasn't participated in any sort of press tour or sit-down conversations with major news networks.
Instead, the "Toxic" singer has stuck to her usual frequent posting on social media, which according to a source, is all part of her team's plan.
"The way Britney and her handlers see it, her posts and videos on Instagram are promoting the book," the insider explained to a news publication, suggesting attention surrounding her social media posts would encourage people to Spears' memoir to search for information about the 41-year-old's current mental state.
Her team was subtly relieved after Spears declined numerous interview requests from outlets like Good Morning America and 60 Minutes, the source noted.
"Her handlers think Britney might be too unstable to handle a full-blown sit-down and would do or say something that would freak everybody out," the confidante continued, noting past trauma Spears has endured in the spotlight. "She’s had bad media experiences and is wary of the lights and camera in her face."
However, it seems a bit late for her team to be worried viewers of a potential interview would "freak out" by Spears' actions, as social media users have already been left concerned and frightened by a variety of videos on the "Circus" vocalist's Instagram page.
Both fans and trolls of the pop star were more than alarmed by a recent clip Spears shared of herself, where she was dancing around with two "fake" large knives.
Viewers of the video were so "freaked out" by the video, that many of them even called the police, prompting a welfare check at her California home.
Whether participating in enough promo for the memoir or not, The Woman in Me is still set to divulge juicy tidbits.
"You read some of her family history in the book, and you think, 'Oh my God, that poor girl,'" a separate source previously spilled of Spears — who spent 13 years in a traumatic conservatorship under her father Jamie's abusive control. "You have to be really patient with somebody telling their story for the first time and not force them. She details her family history, from her grandparents to her parents to why she is the way she is."
Writing the book was an extremely intense experience for Spears, as she had to relive some of the darkest points in her life in order to pour her truth onto the pages.
"I worked my a-- off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too," the mom-of-two joked to her fans back in July, when the memoir was announced.
