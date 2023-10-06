Britney Spears Jets Off on Lavish Vacation With Friends as Dad Jamie Remains Hospitalized

Jamie's well-being has been on the decline for quite some time after dealing with multiple issues with his kidneys.

Despite his strained relationship with Britney, sources said the blonde beauty had a change of heart and may be open to making amends with her father as he continues to heal from numerous health battles.

Over the years, the Crossroads actress has been incredibly vocal about her distrust for Jamie — who kept her under a strict conservatorship for 13 years. "It's been a while since I talked to my pops !!!" she said in a Father's Day Instagram post. "Anyways, I just wanted to give you a beautiful SPECIAL HAPPY f--- you !!!"