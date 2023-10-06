Britney Spears Jets Off on Lavish Vacation With Friends as Dad Jamie Remains Hospitalized
Britney Spears is finding time to relax as chaos engulfs her life.
According to sources close to the "Toxic" singer, Spears took off on a lavish vacation to the Brando Hotel in French Polynesia with friends over the weekend as her father, Jamie Spears, was hospitalized for a "bad infection."
The pop star teased her fun-filled trip in an Instagram video on Tuesday, October 3, showing herself on a private plane with multiple male companions and riding horseback in a scenic locale.
While many fans speculated that Britney, 41 — who is in the midst of a divorce from Sam Asghari — may have a romantic connection to one of the guys on the private jet, insiders confirmed everyone on board were simply acquaintances.
While the chart-topper was focused on having the time of her life, the Spears patriarch was experiencing a challenging health scare. As OK! previously reported, Jamie, 71, was admitted to the hospital and had to undergo surgery for a mysterious infection.
"He has been hospitalized for weeks in a special infectious disease facility," an insider close to the famous family revealed, adding that the Mississippi native has been "severely ill."
Jamie's well-being has been on the decline for quite some time after dealing with multiple issues with his kidneys.
Despite his strained relationship with Britney, sources said the blonde beauty had a change of heart and may be open to making amends with her father as he continues to heal from numerous health battles.
Over the years, the Crossroads actress has been incredibly vocal about her distrust for Jamie — who kept her under a strict conservatorship for 13 years. "It's been a while since I talked to my pops !!!" she said in a Father's Day Instagram post. "Anyways, I just wanted to give you a beautiful SPECIAL HAPPY f--- you !!!"
In another post, Britney could be heard talking about her parent, saying, "The hardest thing is to know that they were just being mean and that I really felt like my dad was trying to kill me. And I hope he burns in f------ h---."
In a third update shared to Twitter, the blonde beauty explained she wants her dad to go through the same struggles she endured while under the conservatorship.
"My wish is to take my father to a place … take his car away … his home away … his door to privacy away and sit him down 7 days a week from 8 am to 6 pm being asked questions and people treating him like a science experience [sic] … monitoring his food … no phone … nurses watch him shower and dress," she wrote.
TMZ spoke to sources close to Britney about her vacation.