Britney Spears Believes Dad Jamie's Attempt To Publicize Her Medical Records Is A Form Of Intimidation & Harassment

Britney Spears continues to take a stand against estranged father Jamie Spears. Later this month, the latter will have to sit down for a deposition after he was accused of mistreating his daughter while she was under his conservatorship.

The 70-year-old and his attorney Alex Weingarten then filed a motion to have the pop star, 40, be deposed too, and they included some of her medical records to try and prove why she needs also needs to be questioned.