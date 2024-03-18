Britney Spears Plays Dress-Up With Dog Snow Months After Singer's Ability to Care for Her Pets Was Called Into Question: Watch
Do Britney Spears' dogs know their mom is an icon?
The Princess of Pop enjoyed St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, March 17, by spending some quality time outside with her precious pets.
"Me and the girls this morning. Snow got her first real French top on … I think she’s gonna model it later today 🌷🌷🌷🌷," Spears captioned a few adorable photos and a short video of her sweet furry friends running around her lawn.
In a follow-up post, Spears showed off her dog's tiny pink shirt, as the "Toxic" singer herself donned a dress, sunglasses, a pearl necklace, aviator sunglasses and white boots.
"Ok so she said show my new top please … it’s so cool !!!" the 42-year-old wrote alongside the second clip.
Spears' recent Instagram content of her dogs comes months after she revealed Snow had to be rushed to the hospital for a "medical emergency" in December 2023 — right around the pop star's birthday.
Prior to the pup's health scare, Spears' ability to properly care for her pets was called into question following the "Circus" hitmaker's infamous knife-dancing video ahead of Halloween last year.
In the viral clip, the Crossroads actress twirled around two large blades — which she later claimed were fake — as her dogs hung out around the floor below her.
- Britney Spears' Birthday Celebration Cut Short as Pop Star Rushes Her Dog to the Vet for 'Medical Emergency'
- Britney Spears Makes Confusing Comments About Her Dogs, Admits She Spent $2,000 on One of the Pup's Outfits
- Britney Spears Introduces Fans To The 'Second' Love Of Her Life, Reveals She Got A New Dog While In Maui
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After watching the video, social media users were quick to address their worries by slamming Spears for putting her dogs in danger.
One user felt the pooches "kind of looked scared," while another noted, "she could've tripped on the dog, which she almost did, [or] she could've fell or dropped a knife on the dog," and a third person declared, "she needs serious help."
Following backlash, a source accused Spears of neglecting her animals and not providing them the proper care they need, as OK! previously reported.
"Britney clearly loves her dogs, but she just doesn’t understand all the care that goes into having them," the insider dished toward the end of last year of Snow, an Australian Shepherd named Sawyer, a Yorkie called Hannah and Lacey the Maltese. "To her, they’re just these cute, furry playthings. She’s oblivious."
"No one will be surprised if staff reported her to animal services. It’s gotten that bad," the confidante confessed at the time, admitting speculation Spears' estranged husband, Sam Asghari, might need to step in if the situation ever got too out of hand.
The "Gimme More" performer and Asghari split this past summer, when the aspiring actor filed for divorce in August 2023 after 14 months of marriage.