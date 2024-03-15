OK Magazine
Britney Spears Admits She Feels 'Tiny and Weak' After Starting New Intermittent Fasting Diet

Source: mega
Mar. 15 2024, Published 5:44 p.m. ET

Britney Spears revealed she's attempting to drop pounds from her already slim frame and reach an "enlightened state of consciousness" by trying intermittent fasting.

On Friday, March 15, the princess of pop shared a picture of the book The Transformational Power of Fasting: The Way to Spiritual, Physical and Emotional Rejuvenation to her Instagram.

britney spears feels tiny weak intermittent fasting diet
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

"I have started intermittened [sic] fasting this week !!!" she captioned the post. "It can make you feel weak for a few days but then you get a natural high from all the toxins being release."

"I actually feel a little too tiny and weak to even think about shooting for Instagram right now !!!" she continued. "But honestly, I like this spiritual dimension I’m on … I think we all have our level of prayer."

britney spears feels tiny weak intermittent fasting diet
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

"I think I’ve experienced pretty low levels but also the highest levels as well !!!" she added. "It’s purification in its upmost way and to go into your body and mind to find your most enlightened state of consciousness seems so rad !!!"

"Here’s a book 📚 I’ve been reading to stay inspired," she said. "Have a good weekend, my friends !!!

britney spears feels tiny weak intermittent fasting diet
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

This is only one is a recent string of surprising confessions fans have received from the pop star. As OK! previously reported, Spears claimed she was once "attacked by a ghost" at an allegedly haunted hotel roughly 20 years ago.

"That night I lay in bed 🛌 and then it felt like a cold wind 🌬️ out of f------ nowhere, and all of a sudden, it pushed me down in the bed," she said at the time. "Now usually when I tell this story most people say… she was just dreaming… no I wasn’t, I was WIDE AWAKE screaming from the top of my lungs. something was holding me down I couldn’t move for what felt like forever… It felt like someone was on top of me and I couldn’t get up for air."

britney spears feels tiny weak intermittent fasting diet
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

She also claimed that her cell phone was mysteriously stolen around the time she and ex Sam Asghari called it quits.

"Btw l’ve never lost a phone before in my life !!! I always found it !!!" she explained. "Anyway for some reason the night before I met this person [for dinner] I purposely took pictures of my phones together !!! It was like I knew subconsciously it was gonna get stolen !!!"

"Just to think some a------ has my little phone right now 😒😒😒 !!!" she continued. "Same month that me and my ex split !!! Things that make you go HMMMMMM !!!"

