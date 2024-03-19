Britney Spears Is Dancing Again After Admitting She Felt Too 'Tiny and Weak' From Intermittent Fasting: Photo
Britney Spears will keep on dancing till the world ends!
The Princess of Pop recently resumed her groovy moves after confessing she hadn't felt up to posting dancing content on Instagram because of an intense new diet plan she started.
"I could have fixed my hair I guess," Spears captioned a video of herself twirling around in a floor-length, long-sleeved, bright pink dress.
In the clip, the "Toxic" singer seemed to be in positive spirits, as she perhaps adjusted to her new health regimen.
Spears revealed her new diet via Instagram earlier this week while providing an explanation to her followers for her apparent lack in uploading dancing videos, something she tends to post quite frequently.
"I have started intermittened [sic] fasting this week !!!" the "Circus" hitmaker explained in the caption of a Friday, March 15, upload — which featured a photo of the book The Transformational Power of Fasting: The Way to Spiritual, Physical and Emotional Rejuvenation.
Spears detailed: "It can make you feel weak for a few days but then you get a natural high from all the toxins being release."
"I actually feel a little too tiny and weak to even think about shooting for Instagram right now !!!" the 42-year-old admitted. "But honestly, I like this spiritual dimension I’m on … I think we all have our level of prayer."
"I think I’ve experienced pretty low levels but also the highest levels as well !!!" she continued. "It’s purification in its upmost way and to go into your body and mind to find your most enlightened state of consciousness seems so rad !!!"
"Here’s a book 📚 I’ve been reading to stay inspired. Have a good weekend, my friends !!!" Spears concluded.
While Spears returned to Instagram with more dancing videos, it wasn't long before she deactivated her account altogether, which is something she has done numerous times in the past without warning or explanation.
Prior to deleting her profile, the mom-of-two also showed off her four dogs with a sweet Instagram carousel of images and one video on Sunday, March 17.
"Me and the girls this morning. Snow got her first real French top on … I think she’s gonna model it later today 🌷🌷🌷🌷," The Woman in Me author wrote alongside sweet snaps of her newest puppy, Snow, her Australian Shepherd, Sawyer, her Yorkie named Hannah and Lacey the Maltese.
As promised, Spears followed-up with a post showing off Snow's adorable shirt, writing in the caption: "Ok so she said show my new top please … it’s so cool !!!"