Britney Spears Shades Ex Sam Asghari After Her Phone Was 'Stolen' During Same Month as Their Split — Read the Strange Story
Is Britney Spears trying to tell us something?
On Thursday, March 14, the pop star took to Instagram with a strange story about her "stolen" phone — and didn't hesitate to call out her ex Sam Asghari as she seemed suspicious of the timeline of events.
"True story !!! I had a dinner date with this friend and the next day my glitter case phone which had everything in it from 6 years ago went missing !!!" Spears revealed in the caption of her post, which featured a picture of her two phones resting on her thighs, as she sat in the backseat of a vehicle.
The "Toxic" singer continued: "Btw l’ve never lost a phone before in my life !!! I always found it !!! Anyway for some reason the night before I met this person I purposely took pictures of my phones together !!! It was like I knew subconsciously it was gonna get stolen !!!"
"And darn it … it’s been gone for 8 months now !!!" Spears added, notably referencing the amount of months since July 28, 2023, which is what Asghari listed as their date of separation upon filing for divorce the following month.
"I had it from back in 2016 and that phone had so many pics of my kids and everything !!!" the 42-year-old expressed of the year her and the fitness trainer started dating.
- Britney Spears' Divorce Party: Pop Star’s Male Friend Licks Her Leg After Sharing Topless Video Amid Split From Sam Asghari
- Britney Spears Shows Off Her Bare Face During Vacation Gone Wrong: Photos
- Britney Spears Awkwardly Makes Out With 'Incredible Husband' Sam Asghari as Rumors of Toxic Marriage Mount
Spears also appeared upset by the loss of photos she had stored of her two kids —Jayden James, 17, and Sean Preston, 18 — whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.
"Just to think some a------ has my little phone right now 😒😒😒 !!! Same month that me and my ex split !!! Things that make you go HMMMMMM !!!" the "Circus" hitmaker concluded, seemingly throwing shade at Asghari by implying he could have had something to do with the disappearance of her device.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A few hours earlier, Spears uploaded a snapshot from a video she shares quite often of the Princess of Pop posing naked on the beach.
"So you see the pics are real … the video is a little blurry though 🌷🌸🌷 !!!" the "Gimme More" performer captioned the post, while using a white heart emoji to cover up her chest area.
Also on Thursday, Spears shared a motivational quote about moving onto the next chapter in life — less than one month after she declared, "being single is awesome."
"Trust the magic of new beginnings," the inspiring message read.