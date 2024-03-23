Does Britney Spears Have a New Man? Pop Star Fuels Dating Rumors After Sam Asghari Split
Has Britney Spears moved on from Sam Asghari with a mystery man?
After the pop star went on a posting spree Friday, March 22 — where she shared a series of clips from her beach vacation — fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to speculate who kissed Spears on the forehead in one of the sun-soaked clips.
The video in question showed the blonde beauty, 42, on a boat alongside the hunk as they smiled and enjoyed the crystal-clear water. Spears wore a hot pink bikini and white tall boots, while the other individual had on black swim shorts and black shades.
“Literally my white boots on the beach 🏝️!!! But guess what??? They are squishy and I can dance in them !!! It’s like wearing tennis shoes!!!” she captioned the footage.
“Wait what is she dating him?” one person penned in response to stills of the pair, while another claimed, “It is him that takes her nudes too. You can see his shadow.”
“Wait what happened to the old one?” another user wondered, seemingly referencing Asghari, who filed for divorce from the singer in July 2023.
Meanwhile, others attempted to identify her pal.
“That's not her new man. He works for/with her agent, Cade. We don't even know if he's straight lol,” someone alleged, as another wrote, “He’s gay! Helloooooooo.”
In addition to the clip of Spears with her possible new love interest, she uploaded some of her classic videos in different summery ensembles.
“Have a good day my friends 😎😎😎!!!” she penned alongside footage of herself holding her chest suggestively in a yellow and black cheetah print bikini.
“Of course with my favorite sundress the strap pops off!!! Pretty in pink 🌸🌷🌷🌷!!!” she said next to another post, as she held up the broken garment with her hands.
As OK! previously reported, Spears’ uploads came after Asghari gushed over their former marriage in early March.
“It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on,” the 29-year-old model shared.
“I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other,” he added. “That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”
Spears and Asghari were married for 14 months and had been together for seven years before they decided to call it quits.