Britney Spears Declares She Wants to 'Be a Better Person' as Concerns Grow About Her Well-Being
Britney Spears has a clear goal in mind, which she told her followers on Wednesday, May 22, via Instagram.
"Majestic teachings — The word of the week for me is Intention … What are your intentions ??? I wanna be a better person and be more gentle in the way I speak to myself !!!" the singer, 42, captioned a video of herself wearing a sequin outfit while taking mirror selfies.
The star has made headlines lately, especially ever since was allegedly involved in a dispute while at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Calif.
As OK! previously reported, a new report revealed the pop star might be in serious danger of hurting herself or others around her now that she's no longer under a conservatorship.
According to insiders, the "Toxic" singer's mental health has spiraled in the past few years, and she's allegedly turning to drugs.
However, Spears has fought back against the allegations, claiming she's just fine.
"I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed !!! Either way, some s--- actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery ... fingers crossed, hopefully not but I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there !!!" the mom-of-two wrote on May 6.
Spears, who is dating Paul Richard Soliz, also stressed that no one should worry about her right now.
"I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot !!! No breakdown !!! I’m a grown a-- woman who is actually very naive in most situations !!! I am simply embarrassed they got me in my damn pajamas !!! I don’t feel loved … I feel mistreated !!! With that said, I’m going to treat myself this week !!!" she stated.
On May 20, Spears brought up her injury from that night.
"This is weirdly enough the day before I broke my foot!!!" she said in a since-deleted post.
"You can see my face looks younger and I’m a bit heavier because well I don’t have paps and the news messing with me and making me a nervous wreck," she continued, adding that she's "lost a lot of weight since then."