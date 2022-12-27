Britney Spears Admits She Tries 'To Be Sexy & S**t' On Instagram
Britney Spears is sharing her true intentions behind her NSFW content.
On Tuesday, December 27, the princess of pop admitted she tries to be seductive on social media, but in reality, she is a huge nerd. Alongside a selfie with her thumb up and circular glasses complimenting her face, Spears wrote, "I try to be sexy and s**t on Instagram but those of you who really know me .... 'Nerd of the Century.'"
"but hey I pulled it off !!!! Well not really .... or s**t maybe I did," she confusingly concluded. Spears, 41, shut off her comments so fans couldn't weigh in on her latest social media upload, but they likely have some words to share about her confession.
Spears' fans have been outspoken about their concern for her wellbeing ever since she gained control of her life — and likely her social media accounts — following the termination of her conservatorship in November 2021. However, her bizarre posts and jaw-dropping content have many believing she isn't actually in charge of her accounts.
Aside from posing completely nude, covering up her intimate areas with emojis or her hands, Spears often shares sexual dancing videos in crop tops and low wasted bottoms.
Her content has seemingly gotten so out of hand that her two children have been keeping their distance. As OK! reported, Kevin Federline — who shares Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16 — hinted in August that their shared kids hadn't seen her "in a few months" and chose to not attend her wedding to Sam Asghari.
While Federline refrained from explaining what exactly caused the demise of Spears' relationship with her boys, her penchant for flaunting her nude body online didn’t help the situation, the father-of-two alleged.
“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them," he said during a rare sit down. "It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”
Though it's unclear whether Spears reconciled with her brood, she shared an emotional message honoring her sons earlier this month. “To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you !!!” penned the singer — who was married to Federline from 2004 until 2006 — in a heartfelt post. "God speed my precious hearts !!! I would give anything just to touch your face !!!"