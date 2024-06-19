Britney Spears' Brother Bryan 'Protective' of Pop Star Amid Her Romance With Paul Richard Soliz: 'Wants Him Gone'
While Britney Spears and her brother, Bryan Spears, had a ball as they visited places like Mexico and Las Vegas over the past several weeks, an insider claimed the superstar's sibling has also been spending more time with her in order to ensure she's surrounding herself with the right people.
According to a source, Bryan, 47, is "protective" of the singer and wants to make sure she steers clear of "lowlifes" who have taken advantage of her in the past.
Unsurprisingly, Bryan isn't a fan of his sister's new boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, who has a criminal past, but the blonde beauty has yet to cut ties with him.
"Bryan’s got no respect for Paul and wants him gone," the source told a magazine. "Her whole family is worried about her, and Bryan’s got an in now."
It's unclear when exactly the mom-of-two, 42, started dating Paul, who met Britney when he came to her house to do handiwork prior to her divorce from Sam Asghari, 30, in the summer of 2023.
The couple's May outing to the Chateau Marmont painted their relationship in a negative light, as hotel guests called emergency services out of fear the pop star was having a mental breakdown.
As OK! reported, people heard the couple arguing, and photos showed Britney outside barefoot and wrapped in a blanket. However, she insisted the situation was blown out of proportion and that she simply hurt her ankle.
"I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed !!! Either way, some s--- actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery ... fingers crossed, hopefully not," she wrote on social media, "but I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there !!!"
"I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot !!! No breakdown !!!" the "Circus" singer added. "I’m a grown a-- woman who is actually very naive in most situations !!! I am simply embarrassed they got me in my damn pajamas !!! I don’t feel loved … I feel mistreated !!! With that said, I’m going to treat myself this week !!!"
Regardless of what really went down between Britney and Paul at the hotel, his ex Nicole Mancilla told a news outlet he's a deadbeat dad to nine kids.
"Just let them know that my husband fell in Britney Spears' p----. He was married, and now he denies his children. He neglects his children for her. He doesn't support any of them," she stated.
