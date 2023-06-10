Britney Spears Deletes Instagram as Family Expresses 'Concern' Over Her Erratic Behavior
Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram account amid growing concern for her wellbeing.
Ever since the princess of pop was freed from her 13-year-long legal bind in November 2021, she has been making the most of her newfound freedom, including posting an endless string of bizarre content online that has included near-nude photos and NSFW videos of her dancing.
Spears' fans and her inner circle have expressed their growing fear that she may be in trouble in recent months, as her confusing social media posts often coincided with her temporarily deactivating her social media account.
Fans have suspected that Spears was actually not the one running her account, pointing fingers at her husband, Sam Asghari. However, the 29-year-old made it clear in December 2022 that the only person in charge of the Grammy Award winner's life is Spears herself.
When asked by paparaazi, "Are you controlling Britney Spears?" he replied with a chuckle: "No, man. I don't even control what we have for dinner."
Nevertheless, Asghari nor Spears' declarations that everything is OK with the "Toxic" songstress — as the mother-of-two has declared she's happily "sitting on top of the world"— has assured the public that all is well.
"Britney's family has been worried for months," a source recently spilled after her inner circle reportedly failed to have an intervention with the "Circus" singer back in February. "Her erratic behavior, disturbing social media posts and public outbursts have been clues that she’s on some kind of downward spiral."
Adding to the concern was the new documentary Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom that focused on Spears' life post-conservatorship. According to the special, Spears "binge" sleeps while living in "virtual isolation", sleeps with a knife under her bed and has a toxic marriage with Asghari.
She has since hit back at the wild accusations, beginning her May Instagram rant: "Considering what happened to me during the conservatorship and how hard I work everyday to be a better person since it’s been over !!!"
"The concern and just effort on TMZ’s part of being the trashiest news channel for news !!! Damn I’m flattered !!! These men who I have no idea who they are, are talking about me as if they have any right at all to do so !!!" she seethed, referring to the documentary producers that claimed Spears has gotten physical with her husband among other "big problems" that she's allegedly dealing with.