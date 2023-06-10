Britney Spears Deletes Instagram as Family Expresses 'Concern' Over Her Erratic Behavior

Spears' fans and her inner circle have expressed their growing fear that she may be in trouble in recent months, as her confusing social media posts often coincided with her temporarily deactivating her social media account.

Fans have suspected that Spears was actually not the one running her account, pointing fingers at her husband, Sam Asghari. However, the 29-year-old made it clear in December 2022 that the only person in charge of the Grammy Award winner's life is Spears herself.