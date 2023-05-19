Britney Spears Lashes Out at 'Disturbing' New Docuseries Telling Her Story

Spears, whose 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, began her Instagram rant by shaming the media for airing such wild allegations, "Considering what happened to me during the conservatorship and how hard I work everyday to be a better person since it’s been over !!!"

"The concern and just effort on TMZ’s part of being the trashiest news channel for news !!! Damn I’m flattered !!! These men who I have no idea who they are, are talking about me as if they have any right at all to do so !!!" she seethed, referring to the documentary producers that claimed Spears has gotten physical with her husband among other "big problems" that she's allegedly dealing with.