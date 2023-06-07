Britney Spears Only Communicates 'Through' Other People, Lance Bass Reveals: 'It's Very Strange'

The former boy band member also touched on the future of Spears' career — though he admitted he couldn't give an accurate answer.

"I don’t know what to believe because I don’t know how she is. I mean, maybe she is completely over performing, but I just know how much she loves it, and I know she’s a competitive person also, so I can’t imagine her never performing again," he spilled.

The dad-of-two touched on the sensitive subject one year ago in an interview, revealing there's been a "wall around" the superstar, "and for some reason, those people don’t want her old friends involved with her life."