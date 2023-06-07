Britney Spears Only Communicates 'Through' Other People, Lance Bass Reveals: 'It's Very Strange'
Britney Spears may be out of her conservatorship, but it sounds like the singer may still not have total control over her life.
On the Monday, June 5, episode of Lance Bass' podcast "Frosted Tips," the *NSYNC alum revealed he recently tried to have a get-together with the pop star — but their plans fell through due to her team.
"She has reached out through her people, wanting to meet the kids and all that," he explained when asked about his current relationship with the "Circus" crooner, 41. However, he said her team put a "stop" to their gathering without any reasoning.
"You have to talk through people," Bass, 44, added of trying to communicate with Spears. "It’s very strange."
The former boy band member also touched on the future of Spears' career — though he admitted he couldn't give an accurate answer.
"I don’t know what to believe because I don’t know how she is. I mean, maybe she is completely over performing, but I just know how much she loves it, and I know she’s a competitive person also, so I can’t imagine her never performing again," he spilled.
The dad-of-two touched on the sensitive subject one year ago in an interview, revealing there's been a "wall around" the superstar, "and for some reason, those people don’t want her old friends involved with her life."
Since her father Jamie's strict conservatorship over the How I Met Your Mother alum ended in 2021, the star has had free rein as to what to post on her social media channels — though the content has been worrying fans, as she often wears little clothing, expresses weird dance moves and reposts countless old videos.
In fact, when the blonde beauty suddenly deleted her Instagram account, fans became so worried that police were urged to make a welfare check on Spears, who turned out to be fine.
The singer then issued a statement on Twitter asking people to never do so again.
"As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded," she wrote, adding the incident portrayed her in a "poor and unfair" light. "During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B."